Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced SANS Cyber Safari 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (October 5 - 24) offering a comprehensive lineup of cybersecurity training. Held at the Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Cyber Safari is SANS’ most extensive training event in the Kingdom. Participants will gain expert-led training through 12 specialized courses across key cybersecurity disciplines, including NetWars tournaments and Community Night Talks.



As of 2024, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leader in cybersecurity, ranking first globally in the cybersecurity category of the World Competitiveness Yearbook, published by the Institute for Management Development. This ranking reinforces the Kingdom's strategic focus on developing its cybersecurity sector in alignment with Vision 2030, emphasizing both security and growth. The Kingdom's cybersecurity sector is further strengthened by investments in workforce development and the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Academy. Cybersecurity significantly contributes to Saudi Arabia's economy, with reports indicating the size of the Kingdom’s cybersecurity market reached SAR 13.3 billion so far this year, according to the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA).

“Saudi Arabia's remarkable cybersecurity achievements highlight the vital role of ongoing skills training in sustaining this momentum and continuing to build capabilities against new attacks,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at SANS Institute. “SANS Cyber Safari will allow professionals to engage in a dynamic learning environment with hands-on labs, simulations, and exercises, all focused on practical application in their workplace with immediate effect.”



SANS Cyber Safari offers the following courses designed to broaden participant’s skill sets and develop well-rounded expertise:



1. SEC401: Security Essentials - Network, Endpoint, and Cloud

2. SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling

3. FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence

4. SEC497: Practical Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT)

5. SEC488: Cloud Security Essentials

6. LDR514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership

7. SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering: Implementing Zero Trust for the Hybrid Enterprise

8. SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals: Security Operations and Analysis

9. SEC565: Red Team Operations and Adversary Emulation

10. SEC542: Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking

11. SEC511: Cybersecurity Engineering: Advanced Threat Detection and Monitoring

12. FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response



With both in-person and live online training options available for all courses, SANS Institute allows participants to choose their preferred learning environment for optimal engagement.



SANS Cyber Safari 2024 event features two anticipated tournaments: Core NetWars and DFIR NetWars, designed to enhance cybersecurity skills through immersive, practical scenarios. The DFIR NetWars Tournament will occur on October 8 and 9, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM each evening. This tournament concentrates on digital forensics, incident response, and threat hunting, providing participants with a tool-agnostic approach to analyzing low-level artifacts and high-level behaviors.



The Core NetWars Tournament, scheduled for October 15 and 16, runs from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM too and provides participants with a comprehensive cyber range experience focused on diverse disciplines such as cyber defense, penetration testing, and cloud computing. All students registered for a 4-6 day course can participate in NetWars for free, and the top performers will have the opportunity to compete in the annual SANS Core NetWars Tournament of Champions. Both tournaments are available for in-person and virtual attendance, ensuring accessibility for all cybersecurity practitioners, regardless of experience level.



Additionally, on October 7, 14, and 21, SANS Instructors Chris Edmundson and Andy Smith will host Community Night Talks in Riyadh, offering valuable insights into key cybersecurity topics while providing opportunities to network with fellow professionals. ‘DevSecOps: Securing Web Applications in the Cloud Era’ on 7th October will explore how to implement a comprehensive development security approach for secure web applications within the DevSecOps framework. ‘Demystifying AI in the SOC: A practical intro to the word soup of ML, NN and LLMs’ on 14th October aims to clarify the various types of AI and their applications in cybersecurity, making complex concepts accessible for better integration into security operations. And lastly, ‘Securing LLM-Powered Applications’ on 21st October will address the unique security challenges posed by LLM-powered applications and strategies to mitigate potential vulnerabilities.



