Sharjah: The inaugural Tanweer Festival is set to captivate audiences with its incredible opening day programme on November 22, 2024, under the theme “Timeless Echoes of Love and Light,” inspired by the profound wisdom of Jalal al-Din Al Rumi. This experiential three-day festival taking place in the enchanting Mleiha desert in Sharjah aims to champion the extraordinary power of music, art, and poetry which transcends boundaries, evokes deep emotions, and unites people across cultures.

Sami Yusuf joins lineup of world-class performances

The evening will be headlined by the internationally acclaimed artist Sami Yusuf, whose soul-stirring melodies resonate deeply with audiences around the world. Known for his ability to blend traditional and contemporary sounds, Sami’s performance promises to be a highlight of the festival, inviting attendees on a spiritual journey that echoes Rumi's philosophy of love and light. His unique ability to connect with listeners through heartfelt lyrics and captivating rhythms sets the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Joining the main stage on this magical night will be Senny Camara. This Senegalese musician and songwriter who effortlessly combines the sounds of West African musical traditions with contemporary pop influences will offer an enchanting performance marked by the soulful melodies of the kora – a traditional West African harp for which she has gained international fame.

The first day will also feature Anas Alhalabi, a pioneering Syrian composer and the first handpan player in the Middle East. Anas will lead the Anas Handpan Orchestra, showcasing his innovative sound alongside talented instrumentalists, creating a mesmerising auditory landscape that complements the festival's theme.

Additionally, festivalgoers will be treated to performances by Ziyad Sahhab, a celebrated Lebanese oud player and composer, who will collaborate with French calligrapher Julien Breton for a stunning live performance of light calligraphy that visually enhances Rumi's timeless verses. Their joint performance promises to be a feast for both the eyes and ears, merging music and visual art in a celebration of creativity.

Art, food, and experiences to nourish the soul

While at Tanweer Festival, attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of exciting attractions beyond the captivating performances. The festival will feature an indigenous marketplace showcasing local artisans and their crafts, alongside an array of delicious food and beverage offerings that celebrate the region's culinary diversity.

Art installations will provide a visual feast, enhancing the festival atmosphere with creativity and inspiration. For those seeking adventure, there will be opportunities for horse riding, moon gazing, as well as guided tours of the Mleiha archaeological site and the Valley of the Caves, allowing guests to explore the rich history and stunning landscapes of the area. Festival goers can also access the Mleiha Archaeological Centre to learn more about the region's heritage. For thrill-seekers, paragliding will be available, offering breathtaking views of the desert landscape from the air.

With such a diverse range of activities, day one promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees at Tanweer Festival. This year's festival is also made possible through the generous support of valuable partners including but not limited to: Emaar, Al Marwan Group, Arada, Tiger Properties, Invest Bank, Asas Real Estate, du, Beeah, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Masdar, Mohamed Hilal Group, Emirates Post, Sharjah Airport, Hardo Group, Thumbay, SEWA, Orient Travel and many in kind partners who are joining hands for the success of this festival.

For more information and updates on the lineup and festival themes, visit www.tanweerfestival.com.