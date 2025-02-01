Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia – The SABIC Technical 2025 exhibition concluded on Friday, January 30, 2025, marking the successful completion of its 14th edition in Jubail Industrial City. The event broke records in attendance and participation, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a key hub for industrial growth and innovation while contributing to the goals of Vision 2030.

Held under the theme “Advanced Technologies for a Sustainable Future,” the exhibition attracted global interest, with participation from 51 countries and 400 exhibitors. It showcased cutting-edge technologies that support sustainability and industrial progress. Over 71,000 visitors attended the five-day event, which featured more than 100 panel discussions, interactive workshops, and specialized technical seminars. Additionally, the exhibition welcomed 30 school visits and 788 students, reflecting its commitment to knowledge-sharing and inspiring future generations in innovation and technology.

The record-breaking participation in this edition highlights the strength and influence of the event, providing industry leaders with a platform to exchange ideas, explore advanced industrial solutions, and address key challenges in various sectors. Attendees had the opportunity to discover the latest technological advancements, AI-driven manufacturing solutions, and sustainable innovations in energy and infrastructure. The exhibition also served as a gateway for significant investment opportunities, with several high-value contracts signed under its umbrella—further solidifying Saudi Arabia’s global economic position.

This year’s event played a pivotal role in driving industrial and economic development in the Kingdom, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. It also attracted prominent sponsors and partners, representing leading Saudi and regional companies committed to advancing key industries, including energy, oil and gas, water treatment, construction, and logistics.

Among the strategic partners was Expertise, a leader in industrial maintenance services. The event’s diamond sponsors included Olayan Descon Industrial and Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Ltd., while the platinum sponsors featured Tamimi Energy Group and Nedal Group. The gold sponsors comprised key industry players such as Power Energy, Sandan International Ltd., Alfanar Projects, Flowserve, Sama Technologies, Globe Marine Services, Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricants, SARACO, Nama Shipping Services, and the Arabian Petroleum Trading Company.

With its impressive scale, meaningful discussions, and impactful partnerships, SABIC Technical 2025 has once again cemented itself as a driving force for technological progress and industrial collaboration, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s vision for a sustainable and innovative future.