Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi’s ongoing Saadiyat Nights series welcomed globally beloved singer-songwriter and 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys to its stage on 17 February. Beginning her incredible performance with Fallin’, the New York legend continued to wow the crowd with her astonishing vocal range across hits including Girl On Fire, If I Ain’t Got You, and No One.

Alicia said: “Abu Dhabi, I am so happy to be here tonight with all of you in this wonderful city. I’m so grateful for the incredible welcome, sharing my music with all of you. Thank you for your love and support. It has been an amazing evening here under the stars!!

The three-month Saadiyat Nights open-air concert series is set against the backdrop of Saadiyat Island vistas and brings together a diverse line-up of legendary global artists. After a series of incredible musical nights in Abu Dhabi, the first edition of Saadiyat Nights is set to culminate with an incredible weekend featuring Tom Jones on 1 March and John Legend on 2 March. Fans can book their tickets now, starting from AED 245 at ticketmaster.ae.

Saadiyat Nights is hosted by Experience Abu Dhabi in partnership with Miral, Saadiyat Abu Dhabi, and Aldar.

