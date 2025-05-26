The Riyadh-based trade fair will bring together exhibitors from around the Kingdom to showcase the potential of aluminium in driving innovation across industries

Driven by RX’s international events expertise, the show, which takes place in April 2026, will showcase all verticals of the aluminium value chain

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: RX, a global leader in events and exhibitions and organisers of the industry flagship ALUMINIUM, held in Düsseldorf, has officially announced the launch of ALUMINIUM Arabia, an exhibition dedicated to showcasing Saudi Arabia’s growing aluminium industry.

Marking a new era for the Kingdom’s industrial sector, the event will debut at The Arena Riyadh from 27 to 29 April 2026, bringing together producers, processors, and technology providers from the entire value chain.

According to recent research, the Saudi aluminium market is projected to exceed US$3.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2025. This expansion is being fuelled by policies that prioritise localisation, industrial innovation, and large-scale infrastructure investment, firmly positioning the Kingdom as a key player in the global metals and manufacturing landscape.

Saudi Arabia aims to be positioned among the top 10 aluminium producers globally and has made over US$32 billion in investments across the metals sector, including US$12 billion dedicated to aluminium-specific projects.

Access to low-cost, sustainable energy sources and abundant bauxite reserves in the Kingdom are key enablers of this vision. In addition, Ras al-Khair Industrial City in the Eastern Province of Saudi, is the world’s largest integrated aluminium production complex, producing 740,000 tonnes of aluminium per year.

The aluminium industry is a vital pillar in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and industrial development, and the launch of ALUMINIUM Arabia comes at a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s aluminium industry, as the sector prepares for a period of accelerated growth driven by Vision 2030 and wide-ranging government initiatives.

With over US$1.3 trillion in infrastructure and mega projects underway, the demand for aluminium in Saudi Arabia is rapidly increasing, particularly in the construction, automotive, packaging, and aerospace industries.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets, RX, said: “ALUMINIUM Arabia will serve as the ultimate platform to harness the immense business potential of one of the world’s fastest-growing aluminium markets. By bringing together stakeholders from across the aluminium value chain, the event will foster meaningful opportunities for collaboration, innovation and industry advancement.”

ALUMINIUM Arabia will unite a diverse array of stakeholders, including manufacturers, producers, technology providers, policymakers, and global investors. The event will showcase the latest cutting-edge advancements in aluminium production techniques and explore the growth of downstream industries that rely on aluminium, highlighting the significant economic opportunities within this sector.

During the exhibition, a particular emphasis will be placed on Saudi Arabia’s strategic roadmap to develop a fully integrated aluminium ecosystem that promotes sustainability, innovation, and efficient resource management, ultimately positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in the aluminium industry.

ALUMINIUM Arabia is expanding RX's worldwide event portfolio for the globally networked aluminium industry and offers an additional platform for exchange, innovation and business development.

Michael Köhler, Managing Director of RX Germany, added: “Under the ALUMINIUM brand, RX will cover all relevant core markets in the industry, from Europe's leading innovation centre to the largest production hub, China and the highly developed North American sales market through to the economically thriving Middle East region.”

RX Germany hosts the brand's flagship trade show, ALUMINIUM, in Düsseldorf every two years. The most recent edition, held in October 2024, featured over 800 exhibitors from 50 countries and welcomed 20,900 visitors from 99 countries.

