Dubai, UAE: The future of work for Emirati youth will be at the heart of this year’s Ru’ya, Careers UAE (Ru’ya), the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering young Emiratis, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 24th-26th September 2024.

Under the theme "[YOU]th Can", the 23rd edition of Ru’ya will focus on youth empowerment, the evolving jobs market of the UAE, and the ever-evolving technology driving both. As the UAE digital economy continues to grow, recruiting an Emirati workforce comfortable working with advanced technologies is becoming increasingly important for employers across the country. Emirati youth, meanwhile, are looking for work that fuels their sense of purpose, freedom, individuality, entrepreneurship – and innovation. Ru‎’ya will serve as a crucial nexus connecting talent with opportunity, as it is on track to welcome 16,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors presenting hundreds of job opportunities.

More than a careers or recruitment fair, Ru’ya creates a platform where Emirati youth can engage, build valuable professional connections, upskill to stay current, and explore opportunities through impactful discussions, interactive workshops and seminars, inspiring performances, competitions, and more.

The Emirati employment rate in the private sector is projected to reach 10% by 2025/2026, with the federal government focusing on 14 sectors, including communications, education, retail, and hospitality. In order to facilitate this, from this year private sector companies with a workforce of 20 to 49 workers are required to hire at least one UAE citizen and from 2025, they must employ at least two Emiratis. Previously, this mandate applied only to companies with 50 or more employees. Ru’ya supports organisations in the private and public sector in attracting and retaining Emirati talent by highlighting their vision, values, and work culture, as well as facilitating dialogue and collaboration between the public and private sectors to align their strategies and policies on Emiratisation and national development.

Ru’ya will bring together under one roof a wealth of opportunities for students, new graduates or those already working to engage with the UAE’s leading companies across these specialisms, as well as healthcare, tech, FMCG, real estate and legal. Participants in Ru’ya this year, include du, Emirates Global Aluminium, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, RTA, Majid Al Futtaim, ENOC, Emirates NBD, DEWA, Emirates Group, DHA, Amazon, Deloitte, and Americana, and many more. With more than 100 exhibitors and over reflect 16,000 expected attendees, the event will support businesses in finding the talent they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

Aisha Al Hammadi, Director of Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Emirati talent. We are dedicated to supporting young Emiratis hone the skills and knowledge essential for navigating the dynamic landscape of the modern workforce. Our focus is on fostering a sustainable and innovative work environment that empowers Emirati professionals to thrive, particularly in areas vital to municipal work, the knowledge economy, and advanced technologies. By investing in comprehensive training and development initiatives, we are equipping our youth to lead, innovate, and drive Dubai’s vision for the future.”

Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Ru‎‎ya Careers UAE 2024 is a movement towards a more dynamic and inclusive employment market in the UAE, bringing together top-tier employers and ambitious Emirati youth in a forum that fosters growth, innovation, and opportunity. Our aim is for aspiring young Emiratis to leave empowered with the knowledge and skills for their future careers, and insights into the many career paths open to them, enabling the UAE’s finest to thrive, lead, innovate – and contribute to the success of the nation.

Visitor registration for Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 is now open. Emirati students, graduates and young professionals are encouraged to visit https://www.ruyacareers.ae/ for more information and to secure their participation.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega-events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades

