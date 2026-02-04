Glydways automated transit system based on autonomous electric vehicles operating on dedicated, narrow guideways

System introduces a new model of smart, sustainable mobility in Dubai, delivering effective first- and last-mile solutions

Phase One includes a 2.8 km pilot route linking National Paints Metro Station to Bluewaters Island

Proposed routes connect Dubai Metro stations to key destinations including Madinat Jumeirah, Alserkal Avenue, Times Square Centre and Festival City

System enables virtual platooning of more than 10 vehicles with one-second headways

Each vehicle accommodates up to 6 passengers with an operating range of 250 km per charge

UAE: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Glydways, a global leader in Automated Transit Networks (ATN). The agreement marks the launch of the first automated programme for an automated transit network, introducing a new model of smart and sustainable mobility in Dubai. The initiative supports the public transport ecosystem and provides effective solutions for first- and last-mile journeys.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, while Mark Seeger, Co-Founder and CEO of Glydways, signed on behalf of Glydways, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025.

Compact Guideways

Glydways’ ATN represents a new mode of transport based on autonomous electric vehicles supported by artificial intelligence technologies. The system operates independently of road traffic and runs on compact, narrow guideways, using lightweight guiding structures that can be elevated or deployed at ground level. This design minimises impact on existing roads and utility networks.

The system offers an urban mobility solution that provides on-demand, personal vehicle services around the clock, enabling direct point-to-point travel without stops, shorter journey times, and the ability to customise climate control and entertainment systems. It delivers zero local emissions, while achieving safety and availability standards comparable to mass transit systems.

The system enables virtual platooning of more than 10 vehicles, operating with a one-second headway. Each vehicle has a capacity of 4 to 6 passengers and an operating speed of up to 50 km/h. The vehicles are equipped with 20 high-resolution LiDAR sensors, as well as advanced radar systems and high-definition cameras.

The agreement also provides for the study of several proposed initial routes, including a pilot route linking National Paints Metro Station to Bluewaters Island, with a total length of 2.8 km. Additional routes will connect Dubai Metro stations to key destinations such as Madinat Jumeirah, Alserkal Avenue, Times Square Centre, and Dubai Festival City, with the aim of strengthening integration with the Dubai Metro network.

Future Mobility Modes

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said: “The agreement comes in line with the leadership’s directives to strengthen Dubai’s global leadership in adopting smart and sustainable mobility solutions and expanding the implementation of innovative transport modes. This supports quality of life, enhances the efficiency of the public transport system, and reinforces its integration with future mobility modes.”

His Excellency added: “RTA is keen to collaborate with leading global companies and innovative start-ups to explore high-impact solutions that facilitate the movement of residents and visitors, and provide flexible and safe options for first- and last-mile journeys, in line with the urban and economic growth witnessed by Dubai.”

Al Tayer further noted that the system features high operational capacity, enabling the transport of more than 20,000 passengers per hour in both directions, in addition to capital cost savings of up to 90% and operational cost reductions of up to 70% compared to other transport modes, significantly enhancing the efficiency of investment in sustainable transport projects.

He added, “The project will be implemented under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring the application of global best practices in delivery and operation, and leveraging advanced expertise in the fields of autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.

Milestone

Mark Seeger, Founder and Co-CEO of Glydways, expressed his pride in the partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, stating: “This collaboration underscores Dubai’s global standing as an open laboratory for testing future mobility solutions and a leading environment for the deployment of smart and sustainable transport solutions.”

He added: “Glydways represents a new form of mobility designed to support seamless movement between neighbourhoods. Launching the system in Dubai marks a milestone in the company’s journey, and Bluewaters Island provides the ideal environment to showcase our network’s ability to deliver high-capacity, on-demand transport at lower cost and with an enhanced passenger experience. This project demonstrates how cities can scale sustainable and financially viable transport solutions.”

Glydways, founded in 2016, is working to redefine public transport through its high-capacity automated transit network, which operates autonomous electric vehicles on dedicated guideways. The company delivers scalable, cost-efficient, and rapidly deployable systems, providing cities and communities with a sustainable and financially viable solution to meet modern mobility needs. Glydways also offers a direct and personalised mobility service for passengers at affordable fares, accessible to all, thereby enhancing connectivity and ease of movement.