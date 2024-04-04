Dubai – In a heartfelt display of community support and solidarity, Media Rotana Dubai hosted an enriching Iftar event for families, in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and Fakhr UAE on Sheik Zayed Humanitarian Day. This special gathering underscored the hotel's enduring commitment to giving back to the community and uplifting those in need.

Sherif Madkour, General Manager of Media Rotana Dubai, expressed his pride in hosting the event, stating, “It’s a privilege to share the spirit of Ramadan with these wonderful young individuals. Our collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and Fakhr UAE for this iftar is a testament to our commitment towards community welfare and our dedication to spreading happiness.”

Sheikh Humid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi also attended the event, further highlighting the significance of the occasion. The Iftar was not only about sharing a meal but also about fostering a sense of belonging and joy among the orphans. Activities were organized to entertain the children, creating a festive atmosphere that filled the evening with laughter and smiles. The hotel looks forward to continuing its partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and Fakhr UAE, working together to undertake more initiatives that benefit the community.

This event provided the young guests with an unforgettable evening of delicious food, joy, and companionship. The initiative was part of Media Rotana’s ongoing efforts to engage with and contribute to the local community, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of generosity and reflection.

In addition to the kids from the Emirates Red Crescent, the kids from Dubai National School-Al Barsha joined to make the day memorable for all. Their participation added to the spirit of camaraderie and joy. Activities were organized to entertain the children, creating a festive atmosphere that filled the evening with laughter and smiles.

Through events like the orphans’ iftar, Media Rotana Dubai reinforces its role as a responsible corporate citizen, committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the less fortunate. The hotel looks forward to continuing its partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and Fakhr UAE, working together to undertake more initiatives that benefit the community.

- Ends -

