Planting event forms part of ROSHN’s wider Green Initiative to plant over 65,000 trees across the Kingdom through 93 initiatives to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day

Riyadh: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has launched a live tree planting event led by its YUHYEEK Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at Cityscape Global in Riyadh to highlight the importance of environmental sustainability to attendees.

The ROSHN green initiative will turn its outdoor pavilion at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, where the Cityscape exhibition is held, into an interactive space allowing attendees to participate in the tree planting initiative and take part in raising awareness about the importance of sustainable environmental practices. The initiative will account to more than 300 trees planted, which will then be relocated to a permanent home in one of ROSHN’s developments.

“At ROSHN we put sustainability at the heart of everything we do and integrate the natural world into our every one of our developments. You can see this in the green spaces, parks, and tree-shaded living streets that are so important to boosting quality of life through our communities. With this interactive live tree planting initiative, we’re showcasing how the natural world is a vital partner to the future of living, while our wider green initiatives extending the benefits of nurturing the natural world across the Kingdom,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

The live planting event at Cityscape is part of ROSHN’s wider green initiative across the Kingdom, which incorporates 93 planting initiatives to celebrate the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day. ROSHN will plant a total of over 65,000 trees across a range of different initiatives to support sustainability, the environment, and quality of life.

Cityscape is a leading international real estate event running from 10 - 13 September at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre in Malham, with ROSHN sponsoring as a Founding Partner. The inaugural Saudi Arabia edition of Cityscape will feature more than 200 speakers and over 180,000 expected attendees with panels, presentations, and discussions will focus on four key pillars: Smart Cities for Tomorrow​; Digital Transformation; Accelerating the Kingdom; and a Developers Forum.

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

