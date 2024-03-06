Over 175 medical professionals, experts, delegates and representatives of medical institutions attended CMC hospital Dubai’s Urology Symposium, held on 3 March 2024.

Dubai, UAE – Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai (CMC hospital Dubai), one of the leading healthcare providers in the region, organised a landmark urology symposium on 3 March at the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf in Dubai. The symposium not only showcased the latest developments in the urology field but also underscored CMC hospital Dubai’s commitment to serve as a platform for patient care excellence and drive medical tourism and knowledge sharing in the UAE.

The Symposium brought together leading medical experts, delegates and representatives of hospitals and clinics, as well as speakers from CMC hospital Dubai, CMC Lebanon and medical institutions in Kuwait, Greece, the UK, and the US. It featured several sessions focused on critical advancements and cutting-edge treatments in the realm of urology and was divided into three key sessions: Urologic Oncology, Robotic Surgery, and Endourology & Innovation.

The conversations covered a range of topics, from Dr Rabii Madi, CMC hospital Dubai’s Director of Urology and Director of Robotic Surgery, discussing the opportunities presented by the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for prostate cancer treatment and Dr Jihad Kaouk, Urologist and Professor of Surgery at Cleveland Clinic in the US, sharing the latest advances and the future prospects of robotic surgery, to Dr Nikhil Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Nephrodite, a US-based medical device company, presenting its groundbreaking continuous dialysis device and its impact on kidney care.

Addressing the audience, CMC hospital Dubai’s Chairman Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Khansaheb stated: “We [CMC hospital Dubai] are proud to contribute to Dubai’s healthcare ecosystem by fostering an environment of medical excellence and patient care drawing on cutting-edge research and pioneering techniques.” He also commented on Dubai becoming a leading destination for medical tourism and education and said this is “something we’re working towards through our Health Tourism program.”

Commenting on the event, Dr Alya Saif Al Mazrouei, CMC hospital Dubai’s CEO, stated: “The impressive turnout to the symposium is a testament to the importance of – and desire for – collaboration and knowledge exchange in Dubai’s healthcare ecosystem, and it provides a unique opportunity to learn from pioneering urology experts.”

This event comes in the context of CMC hospital Dubai cementing its position as the leading healthcare provider in the region. Since its inception, CMC hospital Dubai has dedicated its mission to elevating healthcare quality and providing a flawless experience to patients at home and abroad seeking bespoke and innovative treatment options. In February 2024, CMC hospital Dubai’s Dr Rabii Madi and his team were the first in the UAE to successfully conduct a robotic radical cystectomy and intra-corporeal neobladder construction for a patient with bladder cancer. Earlier in July 2021, CMC Dubai was the first hospital in EMEA to bring CORI Surgical System, cutting-edge solution, to perform a robotic-assisted surgery, exemplifying the hospital’s innovative medical techniques and personalised care.

