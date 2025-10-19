Riyadh - Riyadh will host the first inaugural Zenos Health Summit, taking place October 23-25, 2025, at the iconic Bab Samhan Hotel in Riyadh.

The groundbreaking three-day summit represents the Middle East’s first comprehensive gathering focused on longevity science, biohacking, and integrative medicine, bringing together global pioneers, researchers, and wellness experts under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 health innovation initiative.

70 speakers from Saudi Arabia, the United States, United Kingdom, and Middle East will explore cutting-edge topics including biohacking and longevity, functional and precision medicine, nutritional science, AI-powered diagnostics, and emotional well-being optimization.

The summit will host renowned names such as Gary Brecka, renowned human biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert, Mark Hyman, MD, founder of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Dr. Walid Fitaihi, Harvard-trained physician, health policy strategist, and ethical leader, Dr. Sara Al Madani, an Emirati Multi Award-Winning Serial Entrepreneur and honored public speaker and many other pioneer wellness experts.

In addition to traditional conference programming, each evening will transform into immersive cultural and entertainment experiences set against Saudi Arabia’s stunning desert landscape, featuring themed nights that blend local Saudi culture, international artistry, and cutting-edge performances in a vibrant supper-club atmosphere.

“The future belongs to those who lead their evolution – mind, body, and performance,” said Mazen and Marwan Karnaby, founders of Zenos Health. “Longevity isn’t a trend, it’s a responsibility. Zenos Health Summit is where those who are serious about changing the game come to rise.”

The summit's evening entertainment program transforms each night into a distinct cultural journey: "From Saudi" celebrating local heritage, "To the World" showcasing international artistry, and "Into the Future" exploring cutting-edge performance.

The entertainment program reflects the summit's mission to blend traditional Saudi culture with global wellness innovation. Local Saudi artists will perform alongside international acts, creating a unique cultural exchange that honors both heritage and contemporary expression.

Each evening concludes with curated experiences in themed tents featuring digital storytelling, traditional herbal knowledge, meditation spaces, and glimpses into the future of personalized medicine, allowing guests to continue their wellness journey beyond the main stage performances.