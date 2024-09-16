Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Riyadh will host the 5th Annual Future Banks Summit & Awards KSA on September 24th and 25th, 2024. This year, the leading event will focus on cutting-edge innovations, practical case studies, and interactive panel discussions. With a focus on guiding the banking sector in KSA towards future readiness, the conference will explore the impact of AI, intelligent automation, data analytics, cloud migration, cybersecurity, and digital payment models.

This year, over 200 local and regional technology and business leaders from banks and financial institutions will attend the summit. Through interactive keynote sessions, panel discussions, and live case studies, the event will address the latest disruptions in the BFSI industry. It will highlight valuable insights, actionable strategies, and collaboration opportunities to support the Saudi financial sector. The summit will serve as a pivotal platform for driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of the financial industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sonny Supriyadi, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Maybank and one of the event’s key speakers, said: “It's important to discuss current topics related to supporting the banking industry and economic growth in Saudi Arabia. Conferences provide a platform for industry experts to share insights, discuss emerging trends, and learn from best practices. This exchange of knowledge is crucial for banks to remain competitive and adapt to changing market conditions. By fostering dialogue between industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers, conferences can contribute to the development of effective policies that support the banking industry and promote economic growth.”

At the event, the experts will discuss the most important topics related to the banking sector, including Saudi Vision 2030 and the emergence of the Kingdom as a global financial leader; transforming core banking for a future-focused financial landscape; open banking, super apps, and hyper-personalization, and how the latest technology has raised customers’ expectations; reimagining customer experience in a customer-centric banking realm; embracing the payment evolution—current trends and the future ahead; the future of NBFIs and their role in revolutionizing the financial market in KSA; the landscape of retail banking; and more.

Regarding the opportunities and challenges for Saudi Arabia's financial sector in supporting its position as a global banking leader, Sonny Supriyadi commented: “The Saudi Vision 2030 initiative presents significant opportunities to modernize the banking sector, diversify the economy, attract foreign investment, and enhance the regulatory environment to establish itself as a global banking leader. Saudi Arabia should be able to maintain a stable and conducive regulatory environment that fosters innovation, competition, and customer protection.”

The list of local and regional speakers at the 5th Annual Future Banks Summit includes:

Faisal Al-Qadi, Acting Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) - Enterprise Information Security (EIS), Bank Aljazira. Nawar AlKhunizi, MD – Head of Coverage, FAB KSA. Yazeed Abunayyan, CEO Saudi Arabia, National Bank of Iraq. Talha Bin Hafeez, Head of Open Banking, Banking as a Service & Digital Business Solutioning, Bank Albilad. Khaled AlQassem, Head of Quality Assurance and Customer Journey, BSF. Laila Alquraishi, Customer Care Director, SME Bank. Dr Ahmed Darwish, Head of Digital Delivery, Bank Albilad. Nadir Ali, Chief Digital Officer, Morabaha Marina Financing Company. Dr. Abeer Al-Humaimeedy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Expert. Imran Hashim, Director Information Technology Infrastructure, MEDGULF Saudi Arabia. Osama Bukhari, Head of the Banking Commission – ICC Saudi Arabia. Ladle Patel, Senior AI Advisor - Advance Analytics, Arab National Bank (ANB). Dr. Yasser Alharbi, Managing Director, Alsagr Insurance Company. Faisal Al-Ghefari, Chief Compliance Officer, Bank of China. Dr. Debashis Dutta, Senior Advisor -Risk Group, Saudi EXIM Bank. Faisal Alshibl, Director, UBS. Ahmed Ali, Associate VP - IT Demand & Delivery, Emkan

For more information about the 5th Annual Future Banks Summit & Awards KSA, please visit: https://ksa.futurebanksummit.com