The 10th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit brings the world's leading retail conversations to Riyadh, highlighting the Kingdom's position as a regional retail hub and fostering groundbreaking collaborations

Riyadh: Retail Leaders Circle (RLC), Middle East and North Africa’s preeminent annual strategic forum for the retail, real estate, tourism and related sectors, announces the theme of its 10th edition: "Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers". The flagship event will convene notable global and regional industry leaders on February 19-20, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh to highlight the importance of international dialogue, action, and consensus to drive systemic positive change.

The 10th anniversary edition of the Summit will see a confluence of global CEOs, senior policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 40 countries and across industries, including retail, real estate, tourism, and technology, to drive discussions and share their diverse perspectives and experiences.

Themes of discussion will include:

The New Growth Agenda

The Lifestyle Destinations Frontiers

AI & Tech: Powering Progress

Leadership in the New Normal

Purpose, Profit and Conscious Consumerism

The Future Disruption Catalysts.

"For a decade, Retail Leaders Circle has cemented its legacy by pushing boundaries, embracing disruption, and pioneering change in the global retail industry," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of Retail Leaders Circle. "Riyadh is the ideal host city for the 10th anniversary of Retail Leaders Circle as Saudi Arabia's retail narrative extends beyond commerce; it exemplifies how, through fearless cross-industry innovation and collaboration, retail can redefine a nation's trajectory."

As part of Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey towards becoming a top global retail hub and the biggest in the Middle East and Africa, Retail Leaders Circle also highlights the retail sector's pivotal role as a key pillar of Vision 2030. A cornerstone of the Kingdom’s GDP, retail fuels economic growth, emphasizing non-oil revenue streams and invigorating consumer spending.

By serving as a strategic platform for influential conversations, Retail Leaders Circle acknowledges Saudi Arabia's retail milestones and positions the Kingdom as a leading force in the global retail landscape.

