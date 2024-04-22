Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi proudly announces its collaboration with WeClickk, a photography social network community, for an immersive Photography Boot Camp set to take place at the resort hotel this spring.

The Photography Boot Camp will feature a collaborative photography contest on the WeClickk platform. The contest will showcase the beauty of Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi and provide exposure to a broader audience while highlighting the talents of photographers. WeClickk, known for its vibrant community engagement, offers a dedicated platform and app exclusively designed for photography enthusiasts to connect, flourish, and explore opportunities in the field.

The contest will include various activities such as workshops led by experienced photographers, photography forums for discussions and sharing tips, and photowalks for exploring and capturing images. The main goal of the contest is to showcase the beauty of Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi both inside and out, encouraging photographers to capture the essence of the property in their unique ways.

This iconic landmark combines sophisticated aquatic design and Arabesque architecture, creating an incredible visual representation of the city's rich history. Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi stands as an iconic symbol of the city's heritage, with new stories waiting to be told.

"Haitham Assem, Director of Marketing & Communications at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, stated, 'Our commitment is to support our local community through meaningful engagements. We encourage content creators and photographers to express their creativity freely, capturing the iconic architectural and interior design of Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi through their perspectives.' He emphasised, 'This collaboration goes beyond mere photography; it is a celebration of visual storytelling that profoundly enriches our community."

The Photography Boot Camp offers an array of benefits for Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, including brand exposure through photographers sharing their photographs across various platforms, creative content generation for marketing purposes, and talent recognition and networking opportunities within the industry.

Photographers participating in the competition are required to sign a letter of consent, transferring full ownership of their photographs to the hotel. The competition will run for almost one week, with WeClickk Members Access starting from 25th April (Thursday) to 28th April (Sunday). Submissions will close on 30th April Tuesday, with winners announced and materials delivered on 1st May (Wednesday)

Sign-ups for the Photography Boot Camp are open to the public, and the event is scheduled for April [Date]. Participants will have the opportunity to explore and capture the beauty of Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi while competing for exciting prizes, including an exclusive two-night stay at the hotel.

For more information and to sign up for the event, please visit https://www.weclickk.com/upcoming-event . *Limited spots available

For inquiries about the resort, please visit

https://allinclusive-collection.com/en/hotel/rixos-marina-abu-dhabi/

ABOUT RIXOS MARINA ABU DHABI

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is an iconic architectural landmark that unites the very best of Arabic and Turkish culture, dining and hospitality. Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi's retail, entertainment and residential hub, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is a multifaceted resort presiding over sparkling waters and a sandy shoreline. Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi reflects the versatility of Abu Dhabi as both a cosmopolitan city abounding with enriching experiences and an archipelago with a rich natural and aquatic heritage. Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi seamlessly fuses sophisticated aquatic and arabesque design to tell the story of Abu Dhabi from its ancient seafaring origins to a thriving cosmopolitan city that takes pride in its heritage and ultimate luxury experiences.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Qatar, serves as a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

ABOUT ALL INCLUSIVE COLLECTION

ALL Inclusive Collection brings together the best resorts from leading global brands, reimagining the all-inclusive experience to offer luxury havens of escapism and entertainment. Launched in 2023, ALL Inclusive Collection is a digital platform allowing guests to discover and book a highly curated selection of all-inclusive resorts worldwide. allinclusive-collection.com brings together over 30 resorts from globally renowned brands, including Rixos, SO/ and Swissôtel, with plans to expand to over 50 resorts in the next three years, from leading brands including Hyde, Mondrian, SLS, and Fairmont. ￼

ALL Inclusive Collection builds on the success of Rixos, a leader in the all-inclusive market, challenging the historical perception of all-inclusive by creating a premium experience with exceptional and varied culinary destinations and high-quality entertainment. The “all-inclusive, all-exclusive” concept by Rixos forms the foundations of the ALL Inclusive Collection’s experience pillars, which help to ensure that each resort delivers an exceptional quality experience every time. All aspects of a guest’s stay, from food and drink to activities and entertainment, are included in the booking price - a key differentiator from others in the market. ALL Inclusive Collection is from Ennismore, a global leader in lifestyle hospitality; Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. allinclusive-collection.com.