The event which ran from 27 to 29 September in Cairo’s Egypt International Exhibition Center brought together aesthetic medicine practitioners, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons.

CAIRO – RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, are global experts in residency and citizenship sponsored the acclaimed ICCE 2023. The company showcased its extensive expertise in enhancing global mobility for professional doctors. RIF Trust also emphasized its ongoing commitment to assisting investors in expanding their business opportunities by providing them with greater access to various countries. This commitment extends to the Middle East and North Africa region, where RIF Trust aims to create additional avenues that foster economic growth.

RIF Trust's participation in the International Cosmetics Conference and Exhibition (ICCE) aligns with the strategic objectives of its parent company, Latitude Group. Latitude Group focuses on expanding its presence in different global markets, including the Egyptian market. The company aims to facilitate the mobility and travel of entrepreneurs to enhance their business opportunities on a global scale. This is achieved through recommending relevant Residency and Citizenship by Investment programmes. These enable individuals to establish a legal presence in various countries and to expand their business operations.

Mimoun Assraoui, the Group CEO of Latitude Group, affirmed that RIF Trust is a prominent provider of global residency, nationality, and citizenship by investment solutions. RIF Trust was founded in 2013 with the aim of assisting investors and their families in obtaining increased freedom to travel, improving their lifestyle, and expanding their businesses internationally. The company has helped over 6,000 clients across more than 20 countries achieve their investment migration goals.

Assraoui expressed his delight at participating in the (ICCE) and emphasized his eagerness to be in Egypt and deliver a speech at the conference. This marked his first appearance after assuming the role of Group CEO at Latitude Group. He highlighted RIF Trust’s objective of participating in the ICCE to offer its services to professional doctors and assist them in their scientific endeavours and professional growth by providing residency or citizenship opportunities. Additionally, Assraoui emphasised RIF Trust’s enthusiastic interest in operating in the Egyptian market, which is abundant with potential clients seeking residency or citizenship.

Furthermore, he highlighted that RIF Trust offers numerous benefits to attendees of the ICCE. Through a second citizenship or european residency. the company provides opportunities for doctors to forge a brighter future in various countries worldwide. RIF Trust can enable doctors to enroll in prestigious international universities, allowing them to pursue postgraduate studies programmes or to obtain international certifications. Additionally, the company offers avenues for doctors to work abroad, thereby broadening their professional horizons.

RIF Trust has strategic plans to expand their presence in Egypt. In line with this vision, the company inaugurated its headquarters in Sheikh Zayed City, located west of Cairo, specifically in Arkan Plaza, last year. This move aims to create more opportunities that contribute to the growth and development of the local economy.

-Ends-

ABOUT LATITUDE GROUP AND RIF TRUST:

A new generation of wealthy elite have ambitions that reach far beyond the limitations of national borders. They live in a connected world, with a global outlook.

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is a team of specialists who offer leading insight and expertise for investors who are looking to gain residency or citizenship privileges by making an important economic contribution in a designated country. Latitude Group and RIF Trust also provide Government Advisory services by helping nations create Residency and Citizenship-by-Investment programmes that attract this privileged segment of the world population to their shores.

We are a government-approved partner and an authorized agent in all of the world’s most popular citizenship programmes, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and Malta.

Latitude Group and RIF Trust employs over 120 industry professionals globally, with offices in over 20 different countries including Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, UAE, UK, USA, and Vietnam.

Our executive team has over 100 years of combined experience in the RCBI industry. An unrivalled international network of partners and institutional relationships provides a unique and compelling proposition for our clients.

Yet what makes us really stand out from the crowd is our approach: genuinely innovative products, competitively-priced services, and customer-driven, hands-on delivery. Our clients expect the world – we deliver it. Welcome to your world. www.latitudeworld.com. Say hello to freedom. www.riftrust.com.

For press enquiries and further information, please contact:

Brandon Ing

Head of Marketing

brandon.ing@latitudeworld.com

Cairo Office Address: 3rd Floor, Building 4, Arkan Plaza, El Sheikh Zayed, Giza, Egypt

Website: www.riftrust.com

Email Address: Marketing.eg@riftrust.com

egypt@riftrust.com