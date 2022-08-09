Riyadh: The 10th edition of the Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference (MENA ISC) be helding on the 6th & 7th of September 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh will host global leaders and experts who will share their experiences and knowledge to support the Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing digital transformation across all sectors. The conference theme is “Cyber Fusion: Converging Cyber Intel: Critical Network Infrastructure IT, OT, and IoT, " where experts will discuss the protection of critical network infrastructure against the ever-growing cyber threats.

Many renowned speakers will participate in the conference, including keynote speaker retired US Marine Corps Lieutenant-General Vincent Raymond Stewart who has an extensive experience in cybersecurity. He was the Deputy Commander of the United States Cyber Command and also held the position of Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He was also previously the Commander-in-Chief of the US Navy's Cyberspace Command, where he was the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense, and led an international consulting firm focusing on issues related to cybersecurity, geopolitical intelligence, strategic planning, and crisis management. He is currently the founder and CEO of Stewart Global Solutions, LLC.

Retired-Lieutenant- General Vince Stewart stated “The threat from cyberspace is growing in sophistication and intensity. Our most critical infrastructure will face increasing risk from both state and non-state actors. Failure to learn from previous attacks or to work together as a collective spells disaster for us all.” He highlighted the importance of the timing of the conference, as it comes at a time when cyberattacks are constantly on the rise, and the economies of countries, especially their infrastructures, are under threat and face risks of huge losses.

Recently, the National Cyber Security Authority (NCA) signed a memorandum of understanding with the US Department of Homeland Security, represented by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security. The MoU aims to enhance the protection of cyberspace and other vital interests in Saudi Arabia and the US.

Engineer Samir Omar, CEO of VirtuPort, the thought leaders and owners of MENA ISC, said “The fusion of all aspects of our digital lives increases the attack surface and the impact of a successful attack. Now more than ever, the need for cybersecurity to be considered an integral part of a nation’s security is evident and requires all sectors to contribute to a secure national infrastructure supported by a reliable supply chain of enterprises.

Eng. Omar added that the cybersecurity industry in Saudi Arabia has made great strides, especially in the field of qualified and specialized human capital. The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) has launched a cybersecurity workforce framework, to prepare, train and employ the workforce in cybersecurity, as well as to link education and training programs to the knowledge and skills required for different job roles within cybersecurity industry.

The 10th edition of MENA ISC includes leading firms from around the world with CyberKnight and CROWDSTRIKE as diamond sponsors. Platinum sponsors are arcon, IT Security Training & Solutions – I(TS)2, and Microsoft, in addition to gold sponsorships by ATS - Advanced Technical Solutions, ankura, CLOUDFLARE, Cyberstronger, CYBERX, Kaspersky, MANDIANT, proofpoint, Qualys, SentinelOne and tenable, and silver sponsorships by Acronis, ANOMALI, BeyondTrust, Bitdefender, COMMVAULT, FIREMON, Forcepoint, INTEL471, ClearSkies ODYSSEY, Security Scorecard, THREATQUOTIENT, tripwire, and ZEROFOX. and NOZOMI NETWORKS as a Strategic Partner.W7Worldwide is the Media Partner and Marcom Arabia is the Organizing Partner.

CyberKnight, a leading Value Added Distributor (VAD) has participation from the partners: appgate, BLUECAT, Checkmarx, ENTRUST, GROUP-IB, helpsystems, illumio, netwrix, OWL Cyber Defenese, PhishRod, seceon, SECLORE, solarwinds and utimaco.

To register for the conference https://register.menaisc.com/user-registration/register

