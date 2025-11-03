Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Researchers from 25 countries presented their experience and expertise in the field of intelligent systems and AI applications at the International Conference on Innovations in Intelligent Systems and Applications (INISTA 2025), organized by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) from October 29-31 at its campus.

In its 19th edition, INISTA 2025 brought together researchers, industry experts, and academics worldwide, reaffirming its position as one of the leading international conferences in intelligent systems.

The three-day event, which featured 80 research papers, three keynote lectures, and several special sessions and workshops, offered delegates a look at the most recent developments and breakthroughs in AI algorithms, deep learning, autonomous systems, bioinformatics, cloud and edge computing, and data science.

Inaugurating the conference, Prof. Dr. Bassam A. Alameddine, President of AURAK, said AURAK was committed to fostering a culture of research excellence, innovation, and international collaboration. He added that INISTA 2025 aligns with the University’s vision to promote multidisciplinary research and collaboration that contribute to the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy and society.

Among the keynote speakers, Prof. Ernesto Damiani, professor at Università di Milano (Italy) and head of the Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Systems Institute at Khalifa University, UAE, delivered an insightful address on “Geospatial Predictive Services: From Data Science to AI.”

Prof. Ismail Hakki Toroslu, professor in the Department of Computer Engineering, Middle East Technical University, Türkiye, presented the second keynote lecture on “Bridging AI and Personalization: From Social Media Insights to Targeted Marketing.”

Prof. Jahna Otterbacher, associate professor at the Open University of Cyprus, Nicosia, also contributed to the conference with her keynote speech on “Trust in and Trustworthiness of AI: Building Socio-Technical Infrastructure for Assessing AI Alignment on the Large Scale.”

“The scope and quality of INISTA 2025 exceeded our expectations and were reflected in the international participation,” said Prof. Khalid Hussain, Interim Provost and Professor of Systems Engineering at AURAK. “Hosting this conference reiterates AURAK’s vision to be a hub for innovative thinking and exchange of intellectual ideas in the UAE. The research ideas presented here will have long-term impacts and guide future research and practical applications to drive sustainable and smart solutions in all walks of life.”

Hosting INISTA 2025 in Ras Al Khaimah reflected the UAE’s continued leadership in digital transformation, AI research, and innovation-driven growth. The event aligned with the country’s national vision to harness emerging technologies for a knowledge-based economy and future-ready society.

“The UAE is positioning itself at the heart of the global AI dialogue,” said Dr. Khouloud Salameh, INISTA Organizing Chair, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of the Computer Science and Engineering Department at AURAK. “INISTA 2025 enabled us to connect with world-class experts and researchers and introduced local talent to such expertise, opening doors to research partnerships in the future. The conference also offered a great platform to all our guests from around the world to learn about the opportunities and challenges the region is facing and how it is building a solid foundation to unlock innovation and progress in AI and other intelligent systems.”

The conference explored diverse themes such as AI algorithms, deep learning, autonomous systems, bioinformatics, data science, cloud and edge computing, and more, offering new perspectives and solutions relevant to regional needs.

One of the unique highlights of the conference was the active participation of AURAK students who presented 11 research papers, many of which were co-authored with faculty members and international collaborators. Their contributions covered various topics, including AI-powered data analysis, smart environments, and intelligent automation.

AURAK students also played a key role in organizing and supporting the event, gaining valuable exposure to global research practices and networking opportunities with international experts.

The delegates attended a Gala Dinner that allowed them to connect in a relaxed setting and celebrate the event’s success. The three-day program concluded with a Social Excursion, allowing participants to experience Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural and natural landmarks while fostering informal networking and collaboration among international guests.

The event was organized by the OpenCEMS Industrial Chair and the LIUPPA Laboratory of the University of Pau and Adour Countries (France) in cooperation with AURAK.

With participants from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East, INISTA 2025 fostered meaningful international cooperation. The event facilitated discussions on cross-border research initiatives, industry-academia partnerships, and the ethical dimensions of intelligent technologies.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.