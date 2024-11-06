Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces The Kayan Wellness Festival, presented by Burjeel Holdings and in partnership with Al Dar, Al Masaood Equipment Rental, and CFI. Kayan Wellness Festival is a three-day event in Abu Dhabi focusing on holistic wellness. Set to take place from 31st January to 2nd February 2025 on Fahid Island, the festival invites you on a journey of rejuvenation, healing, and self-discovery.

This year’s festival is centred around three key pillars – the Mind, Body, and Soul – each designed to encourage participants to rejuvenate in the wellness destination of Abu Dhabi. From mental clarity to physical strength and inner harmony, the Kayan Wellness Festival promises a variety of activities aimed at enhancing overall well-being.

Kayan Wellness Festival will bring to Abu Dhabi an impressive lineup of global wellness experts, including the visionary Sadhguru, biohacker Gary Brecka, and transformative thinkers Marisa Peer and Mo Gawdat. Set against the backdrop of Fahid Island, the festival will offer a carefully curated agenda focused on enhancing mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Attendees can expect immersive sessions in breathwork, sound healing, yoga, and fitness, alongside inspirational talks that explore the latest advancements in health, wellness, and biohacking.

Head over to the Mind Zone for enlightening discussions and interactive workshops focused on mindful eating, mental well-being, and emotional resilience. These sessions are designed to empower individuals to strengthen their relationships and improve their mental health.

For high-energy fitness sessions, including cardio, strength training, and flexibility workshops, don’t miss out on the Body Zone, where your body is sure to get revitalised and refreshed.

For those seeking inner peace, the Soul Zone offers workshops focused on soul alignment and energy healing, providing a sanctuary of tranquillity and self-reflection."

“Kayan represents a global movement toward balanced, holistic living,” said Niousha Ehsan, Chief Energy Officer of LINKVIVA. “We are excited to welcome individuals from across the region to experience this transformative journey, designed to elevate mind, body, and soul in Abu Dhabi.”

The Kayan Wellness Festival will soon unveil its full lineup of inspiring speakers and wellness experts. Ticket prices are yet to go live, so stay tuned for more updates on the venue and additional announcements in the coming weeks. Prepare to immerse yourself in a soulful journey at the Kayan Wellness Festival in Abu Dhabi, where wellness becomes a way of life, not just a goal.

About Kayan Wellness Festival

Kayan Wellness Festival is brought to life by Burjeel Holdings in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and LINKVIVA, with CFI and Al Masaood Equipment Rental as key partners. Set against the serene backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s shores in Fahid Island, this three-day transformative celebration of the mind, body, and soul is set to take place from 31st January to 2nd February 2025.

For more information and updates, visit: https://kayanwellnessfestival.com/

About Experience Abu Dhabi

Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

DCT Abu Dhabi drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About LINKVIVA

For over 20 years, LINKVIVA has been at the forefront of event management, turning ambitious ideas into remarkable experiences. With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, and Riyadh, we have delivered more than 1,000 events, attracting over 5 million attendees and serving 75 clients.

As a trusted partner to government entities and global leaders, LINKVIVA is renowned for producing milestone events that capture worldwide attention. With both global and local expertise that extends beyond event execution, LINKVIVA crafts lasting legacies that continue to inspire and influence across generations, industries, and cultures.

Since its establishment in 2003, LINKVIVA has evolved from event organizers into creators of memorable experiences that shape the future. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term impact sets us apart, ensuring every event leaves an enduring impression that resonates far beyond the moment.

For more information about LINKVIVA, please visit:

https://www.linkviva.com