LAGOS – NIGERIA: Regtech Africa, a pioneer regulatory innovation service platform with an extensive reach across Africa and beyond, has partnered with NayaOne, a state-of-the-art digital sandbox, providing users access to the latest technologies and best in class fintechs, to host the maiden edition of the RegTech Africa Hackathon, tagged RegTech4Good Challenge.

The RegTech4Good Challenge is a 3-day hackathon event focussed on creating innovative solutions and proof of concepts to address one challenge, tackling ‘Helping vulnerable customers’.

The challenge features as a key highlight at the RegTech Africa Conference is scheduled for 25th – 26th May, 2022. It will bring together next-generation innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and regulators that will redefine, transform and champion the future of innovative regulation. To register for the conference, visit www.RegTech.Africa.

As part of this hackathon, participants will work collaboratively to develop viable outcomes for inclusive solutions to protect vulnerable consumers on financial services in Africa.

The Hackathon kicked off with over 100 registered participants split into teams, tasked to develop concepts and prototypes on how regtech can enable inclusive solutions that protect vulnerable consumers and accelerate trust.

The participants will be placed into teams, ahead of the boot camp, to ensure a broad set of skills and backgrounds. They will then spend 3 days together virtually, to suggest or build a solution that either improves or utilises existing RegTech to begin the long road of addressing protection of vulnerable consumers.

The best 3 projects will be invited to pitch at the RegTech Africa Conference, on 25th May whilst the winners will be announced on 26th May, 2022.

The esteemed judging panel is comprised of leading industry subject-matter experts and innovators.

Submissions will be judged on the following criteria:

Ease of Implementation

Applicability to the whole of Africa

Validation of the Solution, with quantitative or qualitative evidence

Clarity Explanation

Creativity of Solution

Scalability of Solution

Possible Social Impact

Question Response (pitch only)

In addition to other benefits, the best three ideas deemed by the judges will be rewarded with the following prizes:

1st place - 3 months access to the platform and 6 product sessions with NayaOne.

2nd place - 6 weeks access to the platform and a product session with NayaOne.

3rd place - 1 month access to platform and a product session with NayaOne.

To register and for more details on the challenges and event agenda visit: ​​

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/regtech-africa-x-nayaone-hackathon-tickets-330622289167

RegTech Africa

RegTech Africa (www.RegTechAfrica.com) is an emergent global digital tech media platform with a niche focus on regulatory technology innovations across Africa and beyond.

With an extensive pool of information service hub, RegTech Africa provides unparallel insights into enterprise innovative regulatory initiatives and trends to the most discerning professionals, entrepreneurs, investors and decision-makers.

RegTech Africa Conference

Regtech Africa Conference is a social enterprise initiative focused on promoting innovative regulatory technology as a force for common good.

The Conference is driven by stellar organizing and advisory council with a shared purpose and proven track record in the advancing innovative regulation across Africa.

About NayaOne’s platform

NayaOne revolutionises innovation in financial services. We provide banks with a single point of access to hundreds of fintechs and datasets, through our Digital Sandbox and Fintech-as-a Service offering. Regulated firms are able to discover, build, evaluate and scale with fintechs in a matter of weeks instead of months.

Our platform facilitates collaboration between both technical and non technical members of the public. This allows multi-disciplined teams to work together to build solutions in an effort to tackle prominent problems across the financial landscape. Our platform is pre-integrated with relevant API’s and datasets to facilitate the production of MVP solutions. Complete with an advanced collaboration functions , document and resources library and an engaged team of mentors our platform enables non technical team members to work efficiently to create a presentation showcase which can be delivered via the platform and engage the community for feedback.