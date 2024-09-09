More than 600 players are expected to compete in the 32-team league

Prize pool of AED 40,000 shared between the top three teams- presented by ADEC.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The highly anticipated Mubadala Community Football League (MCFL) is back and set to debut at ACTIVE Al Maryah Island, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company and operated by Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC).

The league stands as the largest amateur football event in Abu Dhabi with 32 teams competing over eight months, offering an exciting opportunity for teams to compete at no cost. A prize pool of AED 40,000 presented by ADEC, will be shared between the top three teams in the league.

This 7-a-side competition brings together people from various backgrounds, fostering camaraderie and teamwork. The league stands as a testament to Mubadala’s commitment to supporting community wellness and sports engagement.

"The Mubadala Community Football League exemplifies our dedication to fostering community wellness and promoting an active lifestyle. This league not only offers an excellent opportunity for amateur players to showcase their talents, but also underscores the power of sport to bring people together," said Mansour Ahmed Al Ketbi, Deputy Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer, at Mubadala.

“The Mubadala Community Football League is a great opportunity for everyone to stay active, enjoy the facilities at ACTIVE Al Maryah Island, and hopefully win a share of the prize pot," stated Noura Alhammadi, General Manager of ADEC. “We are proud to have been granted the opportunity to organize such a prestigious event and look forward to providing an enjoyable experience for all participants."

The season kicks off on 14 October with group play until Ramadan, followed by knockout rounds in February where the public are invited to attend.

Registration is now open until 14 October 2024 here. For more inquiries contact mcfl@adecmanagement.ae.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $302 billion (AED 1,111 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About ADEC

Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solutions+ in the Mubadala group. Established in 2010, ADEC is working to strengthen the regional sport and entertainment ecosystem by leveraging expertise, innovation and creativity. Their portfolio seeks to maximize community involvement by creating a legacy of sport, e-sport, recreation, event, entertainment, and programming endeavors. The ADEC portfolio includes venue operations in Zayed Sports City and ACTIVE Al Maryah Island; its owned athletic development brand Zayed Sports Academy, and a variety of other award-winning events and concepts.