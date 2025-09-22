Abu Dhabi, UAE – Reem Hospital proudly hosted the Reem PediaPearls Symposium (RPPS) on September 20, 2025, at Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi, drawing over 150 doctors and specialists from across the UAE. This premier pediatric healthcare conference brought together leading experts to discuss critical advancements in pediatric care, focusing on nutrition, growth, allergies, neurology, neurodevelopment, and pediatric emergencies, including Kawasaki disease.

The symposium featured a robust agenda with insightful sessions led by distinguished specialists from Reem Hospital. Dr. Emad Al Rahmani, Chief Medical Officer, opened the event with a warm welcome, setting the stage for a day of collaborative learning and innovation. Key sessions included evidence-based discussions on food allergy prevention by Dr. Rayan Damaj, HOD Pediatrics at Reem Hospital and debunking myths about childhood asthma by Dr. Amira El Sadek. Dr. Ahmed Nofal, HOD ENT at Reem Hospital showcased advancements in endoscopic coblation for pediatric adenoidectomy, highlighting improved surgical outcomes.

In the neurology and neurodevelopmental segment, Chairperson of symposium & HOD, Prof. Dr. Dina Saleh provided critical insights into differentiating epileptic seizures from other conditions, while Mr. Frederick Williem Van Wyk addressed diagnostic challenges in autism. Dr. Agnieszka Montgomery discussed child and adolescent mental health in the UAE, and Dr. Simone Battibugli emphasized early interventions for cerebral palsy.

The symposium concluded with a focus on pediatric emergencies and Kawasaki disease, featuring Dr. Anas Abu Hazeem’s updates on Kawasaki disease management, Dr. Shahid Rashid’s strategies for surgical emergencies, and Dr. Mohamed Haggag’s overview of diagnostic approaches in acute pediatric care.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming success of the Reem PediaPearls Symposium, which underscores our commitment to advancing pediatric healthcare through education and collaboration,” said Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital. “The enthusiastic participation reflects the critical need for such platforms to share knowledge and elevate patient care standards.”

Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital, added, “This event marks a significant milestone in our mission to foster medical excellence. The engaging discussions and cutting-edge insights shared by our esteemed speakers will undoubtedly enhance pediatric care practices across the region.”

Reem Hospital remains dedicated to hosting such impactful events to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes in pediatric healthcare.

