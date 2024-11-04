MRO Middle East brings together leaders in aircraft maintenance, repair, and operations to explore the latest technologies and strategies shaping the industry

Aircraft Interiors Middle East pavilion showcases cutting-edge trends in cabin design, passenger comfort, and inflight entertainment, offering a glimpse into the future of aircraft interiors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) is set to return to Dubai next year for its biggest ever edition, gathering the entire airline supply chain over two days. This year’s event saw record-breaking attendance, welcoming over 7,500 attendees, 250 exhibitors from 99 countries.

The Middle East, serving as a key transit hub for international flights, continues to experience substantial growth in its aviation sector with increasing demand for new aircraft and modernisation programmes.

The Middle East aircraft MRO market size is estimated at USD 6.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.14 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.91%.[1] The largest event of its kind in the MENA region, next year's event will feature new MRO sponsors, including SAL as a platinum sponsor and ATS as a gold sponsor, further enhancing the event's prestige and reach.

Taking place from 10-11 February 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), MRO Middle East and AIME 2025 are set to make an impact with a comprehensive agenda at the Go Live! Theatre and numerous networking opportunities. The Go Live! Theatre will offer exclusive insights and learnings for attendees to effectively strategise and overcome challenges that are set to shape the future of the MRO and aircraft interiors industries, with more than 50 global and regional leaders set to take the stage.

The action-packed agenda, which is free to attend across the two days, will cover key strategic topics including workforce and supply chain challenges, sustainability, fleet management optimisation and the benefits of new technology, as well as regional market insights for India and on the cargo market. AIME sessions focus on advanced technology, including AI, IFEC platforms, cabin retrofitting, with discussions on geopolitics and sustainability.

Peter Oestergaard Mietke, VP for EMEA at Leki Aviation, said: “Leki Aviation is excited to participate in MRO Middle East 2025, an event that serves as an essential platform for the aerospace industry. These gatherings not only foster collaboration and innovation but also provide invaluable opportunities for networking among key stakeholders. This year, we will showcase our latest solutions within our 360-Degree Fleet Support Program, emphasising our commitment to enhancing efficiency in the aviation industry. By sharing insights and technology that address the evolving challenges in the aerospace sector, we aim to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence. MRO Middle East 2025 will unite industry leaders, enabling us to collectively shape the future of aviation maintenance and inspire new standards of excellence.”

Registration for the event is now live. For more information and to secure your place, please visit the websites for MRO Middle East or AIME 2025.

