Sustainability and efficiency are leading the agenda as part of the exhibition’s newly launched zone, Innovations4Mobility, which will be opened by Eng. Moza Alnuaimi, Director – Productivity & Demand, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and service industry, will return for a landmark 20th edition next week.

From 2-4 October, the event will span 14 halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), showcasing a diverse range of innovative products, services and technologies in front of an international audience.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt, Automechanika 2023 will welcome 1,912 exhibitors from 61 countries and will feature 20 official country pavilions, with visitor numbers expected to exceed 45,000. A premier networking hub for the Middle East’s automotive aftermarket community, the 2023 event will build on the success of last year’s edition, where C-suite professionals and managing directors accounted for 32 percent of visitors to the show.

Sustainability and efficiency will top the agenda at the dedicated Innovation4Mobility zone, exploring alternate fuel vehicles, driving technologies, digitisation, connectivity and smart infrastructure. The opening session will be delivered by Eng. Moza Alnuaimi, Director – Productivity & Demand, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and will provide an overview of the UAE’s Vision of Future Mobility on the opening day.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Automechanika Dubai organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The past two decades have seen phenomenal growth in the automotive aftermarket industry and the Middle East automotive market alone is set to reach $704 billion by 2025. Automechanika offers a unique platform for expanding networks within the region and serves as a catalyst for new collaborations, partnerships and market expansion.

“Last year, Automechanika Dubai recorded its largest-ever attendance figures, with predictions for this year set to increase even further. Visitors can look forward to several new additions to the show, including Innovation4Mobility and the Lubricants Technology Conference, both of which underscore our sustainability focus for 2023.”

Also taking place on 2 October is the Lubricants Technology Conference, located at PitStop 3 in the Trade Centre Arena, and dedicated to exploring how the lubricant additives market can meet its environmental objectives, an issue of particular importance as 2023 has been mandated the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in the UAE.

On day two, one of the highlights will be The Automechanika Dubai Awards, now in its third edition. Celebrating excellence and innovation in the automotive industry, the awards are judged by a panel of highly respected regional and international judges who have shortlisted 30 finalists for this year’s event. Interest has grown significantly this year in the ‘Women in Automotive’ section, and new award categories include ‘Digitalisation Project of the Year’, ‘Digital Product of the Year’, ‘Start-up of the Year’ and a highly-anticipated special recognition award.

On day three, Automechanika Dubai’s popular AfriConnections conference will take place. The platform has been designed to connect African buyers with global suppliers, where, in times of stagnating sales markets and growing legal regulations in saturated markets, the Sub-Saharan region is becoming increasingly attractive for the global automotive industry. The opening session will discuss the future opportunities in the developing African Automotive Aftermarket.

About Automechanika Dubai

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade show in the Middle East taking place at the World Trade Centre between 2-4 October 2023. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach connecting the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia, and key CIS countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

