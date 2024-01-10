RecFaces, an international facial recognition software developer, has announced its participation in the upcoming Intersec exhibition in Dubai on 16-18 January, 2024. The company will demonstrate their latest advancements in biometrics, including the way their state-of-the-art facial biometric software solution Id-Guard is integrated with Milestone XProtect VMS.

RecFaces had previously announced that its Id-Guard ready-made facial recognition software has been certified by Milestone Marketplace and was successfully integrated with the XProtect video management software (VMS), empowering users to explore the various applications of video management systems. Id-Guard is developed for video surveillance and security systems, handling more than a thousand real-time video streams simultaneously and powered by one of the top-five algorithms based on the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) results.

Powered by facial recognition technology, RecFaces software can be deployed in minutes, delivering a ready-to-use solution without the need for development and debugging. RecFaces’ solutions are not tied to a specific hardware, which gives customers the freedom to choose between Microsoft Windows or Linux operating systems, while also allowing deployment in virtual environments.

“Our partners value high-quality integration plugins with software from the vendors of VMS and ACS systems. In complex security projects, ready-made plugins allow the integrator to spend a minimum of time on configuration, allocating more resources to critical business tasks,” says Eugenia Marina, Business Development Director for the MENA region.

RecFaces is not only present at Intersec to show their facial biometric technology solutions. The RecFaces experts will be doing two presentations within the Thought Leadership Pavilion, showcasing examples of biometrics implementation in the field of security and access control.

“By participating in Intersec, RecFaces aims to establish strategic partnerships, explore new markets, and contribute to the future development of the global security industry,” notes Mohammed Bajarsh, Head of Presale for the MENA region.

RecFaces cordially invites media representatives, clients, partners, industry colleagues and everyone involved in creating a safer place to live, to visit Milestone’s booth S1-i23 where their integration and products will be presented.