Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01), a leading coding institute in Bahrain, powered by the global 01Edu platform and launched in collaboration with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen)\, recently hosted a media roundtable at its campus.

The event offered an in-depth look into Reboot01’s transformative approach to tech education, featuring an immersive campus tour, a presentation highlighting key milestones from 2024, student success stories, and insights into plans for 2025.

Tamkeen’s partnership with Reboot01 aligns with its 2025 strategic priorities, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability.

As Bahrain’s tech landscape advances, Reboot01 remains at the forefront, equipping students with future-ready skills and driving industry impact. With a growing student base of approximately 450, including 34% women, Reboot01 is fostering a diverse and inclusive talent pipeline. Strategic collaborations with over 20 hiring partners, both locally and internationally, are opening direct pathways to employment while strengthening industry ties. These partnerships are not only shaping career opportunities but also attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a regional tech hub.

Reboot01’s talents are already making a tangible impact in the regional tech hub, securing competitive salaries ranging from BD700 to BD1600 even before graduating and advancing Bahrain’s digital workforce. By bridging the gap between education and industry, Reboot01 is shaping the next generation of tech leaders, ensuring they are job-ready from day one.

Committed to staying ahead of industry demands, Reboot01 continuously enhances its curriculum to equip students with cutting-edge expertise. A new initiative is the ‘Artificial Intelligence in FinTech’ program under the MENA Innovation Academy (MENA-IA), launched in partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay and delivered by a visiting professor from the prestigious UC Berkeley. Recent curriculum updates include a 6-month Java specialization designed for the banking and healthcare sectors that include a series of production level projects, along with short courses in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Cloud DevOps. These advanced tracks enable students to develop machine learning solutions and earn globally recognized Cloud certifications from platforms such as AWS, Oracle, and Azure.

The roundtable also showcased Reboot01’s strategic partnership with Raincode (raincode.tech), a Scandinavian software solutions provider. Established last year, this collaboration enabled Raincode to launch its developer hub in Bahrain, further solidifying the Kingdom’s status as a regional tech hub. Through this initiative, Reboot01 graduates gain access to high-impact projects and specialized IT roles, equipping them to drive innovation in the global digital landscape.

Looking ahead to 2025, Reboot01 plans to continuously evolve its curriculum by incorporating in-demand skills and specialized courses aligned with industry needs. With Tamkeen’s support, Reboot01 is introducing new upskilling and reskilling programs this year to help Bahrainis stay ahead in the evolving tech landscape. Expanding its footprint beyond Bahrain, Reboot01 has also outlined ambitious plans to enter the Saudi market, aiming to train local talent at scale and contribute to a sustainable tech ecosystem. This expansion will enable companies in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to access a highly skilled local workforce.

As it adapts to the shifting demands of markets across Bahrain and the GCC, Reboot01 remains a key driver in shaping the region’s technology landscape, contributing to sustainable development goals while reinforcing its role as a leading force in tech education.