Dubai, UAE – Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, celebrated its vibrant global community at the sixth annual BIGO Awards Gala 2025, held in Singapore. The event recognized over 200 top content creators from approximately 40 countries, underscoring the platform’s commitment to fostering positivity, inclusivity, and meaningful connections within the digital livestreaming space.

“The BIGO Awards Gala celebrates the brightest content creators who positively impact their communities and beyond,” said a Bigo Live spokesperson. “This event underscores our dedication to empowering talent, sharing inspiring stories, and connecting people worldwide. We remain committed to building a trusted ecosystem that fosters creativity, inclusivity, and meaningful connections.”

Over 1,000 guests, including ambassadors and government representatives from Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait, attended the Gala at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Theatre. The event, co-hosted by Singaporean personalities Vernetta Lopez and Rishi Budhrani, was also livestreamed to over 140,000 viewers globally.

Under the theme "Live Your Oasis," the 2025 Gala celebrated creativity, community, and sustainability within a safe and innovative digital ecosystem. The Gala recognized over 200 creators and families with prestigious Regional, Continental, and Global Top Awards, including ‘Most Uplifting Livestream,’ ‘Best Family Content,’ and ‘Global Community Builder.’ Among those honored were Neso, crowned Top 1 Global Creator for her authentic and inspiring content; Matrix, leader of the Top 1 Global Family, recognized for fostering a supportive community; and Brq, a Top 3 Global Creator and leader of a Top 3 Global Family, celebrated for his long-term dedication and mentorship. These creators exemplify Bigo Live's core values of authenticity, community, and positive impact.

The Gala showcased a diverse range of performances by 35 international artists, spanning pop, opera, hip hop, rock, acrobatics, and dance. Performers included United Queens (UK), The Camellias (Japan), Eman & Mohanad (Egypt), The Blue Halo Experience (US/Canada), Divine Harmonies (The Philippines), and Luminous (Vietnam).

Bigo Live’s commitment to its community extends beyond entertainment. The platform actively invests in tools and resources for creators and initiates programs promoting meaningful content and collaboration. Recent initiatives include regional Ramadan events and partnerships with charities like the Indonesian Cancer Foundation, Saudi Arabia's Ensan Charity Organization, and Bangladesh's JAAGO Foundation, inspiring users to support local communities.

According to a report by Goldman Sachs[1], the global creator economy is projected to be worth $480 billion by 2027, Bigo Live is leading the way in fostering meaningful connections by offering a safe digital space for users across countries to build communities through shared interests. With over 500 million users in 150 countries, Bigo Live continues to redefine livestreaming, connecting people and transforming lives through innovative features like Virtual Live and Community. The platform's success is further validated by its ranking as the 7th[2] most popular live-streaming platform worldwide in Q4 2024.

