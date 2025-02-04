Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – Ras Al Khaimah Mediation & Arbitration Centre, one of the initiatives of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized honoring ceremony at the Chamber's headquarters. The party was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and President of Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Center and a number of legal counselors, judges and senior officials in UAE to honor Dr Counselor Majdi Ibrahim Qasim, Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Reconciliation and Arbitration Centre as the best legal personality of the Year 2024-2025, and Counselor Hussain Ibrahim Al Zara’aoni, Director of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an Outstanding Arbitrator and Engineer Mohamed Ibrahim Zaki, as the best arbitrator and engineering expert for their contribution to enhancing growth of the reconciliation and arbitration in Ras Al Khaimah and recognizing their efforts and continuous support to the centre; while Dr. Tarig Fuad has been awarded the Honorary Membership of the Center.

The list of honorees also included Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sharhan, Chairman of the Mediation and Arbitration Committee and its members Ahmed Al Amash, Arif Al Mazki and Mohammed Al Sabab, Counselor Ibrahim Shawki, Secretary General of Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre as well as the team members and strategic partners for their efforts and contribution to achievements of Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre during the last five years.

His Excellency Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, President of Ras Al Khaimah Mediation & Arbitration Centre acclaimed the efforts of the honorees in supporting the arbitration process in Ras Al Khaimah and emphasized that this group of counselors, judges, experts, the Secretary General of the Centre, and their teams have played a significant role in advancing arbitration practices in the Emirate. He noted that the Centre is committed to continuously informing and educating the business community in the emirate about the latest laws and developments in international arbitration. He stressed that the approach adopted by the Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre reflects the United Arab Emirates' commitment, and particularly Ras Al Khaimah to ensuring arbitration practices align with the highest global standards.

Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre which has been established in 2008, is an independent non-profit entity aims to provide arbitration services and to settle the commercial disputes in the local, regional and international business communities with reasonable rates. The center provides state-of-the-art facilities and the best services to ensure the quality of arbitration it offers, facilitating dispute resolution between commercial parties with the assistance of a team of international arbitrators well-versed in established international arbitration principles and procedures.