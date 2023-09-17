Attended by more than 850 jobseekers seizing opportunity to network with leaders from over 60 prominent private sector companies.

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internships Festival, proudly hosted by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, Ras Al Khaimah, commenced on September 15th. It is set to continue through September 16th, 2023. The first day of this prestigious event has already witnessed resounding success, providing an unprecedented array of opportunities to Emirati job seekers and uniting more than 60 prominent private sector companies. With the second day yet to unfold, this two-day Festival stands as a testament to Ras Al Khaimah's unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent and invigorating the job market.

The Festival commenced with an official opening ceremony, featuring welcoming remarks by His Excellency Mohammad Omran Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Al Qasimi Foundation. "I am delighted to open this inaugural event that aims to empower hundreds of ambitious Emiratis, serving as a bridge between global and local prospects and talented job seekers. Together, we forge the path for Ras Al Khaimah’s next generation of leaders”, said H.E. Omran Al Shamsi.

Connecting Talent with Opportunity:

The primary goal of the Festival is to connect talented Emirati individuals with diverse backgrounds to opportunities in the private sector. In a job market that is constantly evolving, this Festival played a pivotal role in matching the skills and aspirations of Emirati job seekers with the needs of prospective employers.

Mira Zakharia, Senior Director, Human Resources, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority commented, “Our mission is to develop the Emirate’s tourism sector and position Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of the future driven by sustainability and responsible tourism. This also means supporting the development of talent and Emiratization in the industry. This festival is a testament to Ras Al Khaimah's dedication to nurturing local talent and we are honored to play a part in it.”

A Platform for Professional Growth:

The event, held at Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed participation of organizations from a diverse range of sectors, including tourism and hospitality, banking, engineering, finance and accounting, media and design, technology, trading, real estate, and more.

Anurag Chaturvedi commented, "As the CEO of Andersen UAE, I stand at the forefront of the dynamic tax landscape in the UAE. In our nation of visionaries, we're here to unlock opportunities, empower talent, and shape the future of financial excellence—initiatives well reflected in our participation at the Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internship Festival. Join us on this exciting journey towards success and innovation."

“We enthusiastically invite aspiring Emirati talents to join our team. They will discover an ideal setting to cultivate their professional abilities with us. Our dedication, with heartfelt appreciation to initiatives like the RAK Jobs and Internships Festival, revolves around fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment that drives individuals toward achievement and personal growth”, remarked Ayesha Alwahabi, Emiratisation Officer, National Food Products Company.

Leading companies taking part in the Festival included Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), RAKBANK, RAK Hospitality Holding, RAK Gas, RAK Economic Zone, RAK International Airport, PwC Middle East, Deloitte, Global Human Capital Group (GHCG), Marjan, Andersen UAE, Hunter and Haris Estate, The Ritz-Carlton, Anantara Hotel, National Food Products Company, University of Bolton, Halliburton Worldwide Services, and more.

A Landmark Event:

The Festival extended invitations to over 850 Emiratis job seekers who actively participated in seizing the opportunity to connect with prospective employers, gained insights into various industries, and explored avenues for career growth. To ensure a seamless experience, staggered entry timings were organized, prioritizing an efficient flow of participants. This extended networking period allowed both job seekers and employers to connect more effectively.

Unprecedented Participation:

After the opening ceremony, a series of empowering workshops were activated to enhance the job-seeking skills of attendees. Participants were offered insights into CV writing, interview techniques, and avenues for career progression. These workshops, led by experts from the Al Qasimi Foundation, Andersen UAE, and National Food Products Company (NFPC), provided valuable guidance to job seekers.

Discussions centered on Ras Al Khaimah's internship and employment initiatives, shedding light on the Nafis scheme's role in empowering UAE nationals to secure positions in the private sector.

Dr. Tiffany Lachelle Smith, Senior Research Fellow at Al Qasimi Foundation, expertly moderated a panel discussion titled "Business-specific Emiratization and Internships," which offered invaluable insights.

Distinguished panelists included Dr. H. C. Prof. Maria Amparo Diaz Llairo, CEO, Global Human Capital Group (GHCG), International HR Consulting; Mira Zakharia, Senior Director, Human Resources, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Samir Arnaout, Senior HR Manager, Emirates Fast Food Company LLC – McDonald’s UAE; and Rogers Terry Turyasingura, Senior Legal Consultant, Andersen UAE.

The inaugural day of the Festival concluded on a high note, celebrating a resounding success that fostered meaningful connections between employers and job seekers. As we look ahead to the promising second day, the Al Qasimi Foundation extends its sincere gratitude to all participating organizations and eagerly anticipates the future editions of this exceptional event.

About Ras Al Khaimah Internships Portal:

An initiative of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the Ras Al Khaimah Internship Portal is a pioneering platform designed to connect Emirati talent, students, graduates with diverse internship opportunities. Established with a commitment to promote professional growth and collaboration, the portal serves as a vital bridge between aspiring individuals and dynamic organizations. Through strategic partnerships and innovative approaches, the RAK Internship Portal strives to empower the next generation of Emirati professionals, contributing to the development and success of Ras Al Khaimah's workforce.

For more details on participating organizations, visit: internships.rak.ae

About The Al Qasimi Foundation Scholarship Office

The Scholarship Office is managed through the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research to support the academic and professional development of promising Emirati students and professionals. It provides funding for students to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies at select domestic institutions as well as top tier universities overseas, particularly in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia. Additionally, the Scholarship Office provides academic advising and support for applying to overseas universities, including exploration of academic programs and careers that meet the strategic needs of the emirate and enrich the Ras Al Khaimah community.

For more details, visit: Scholarships (alqasimifoundation.com)

Media Contact:

Shabana | Marketing & PR Specialist

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research

Email: shabana@alqasimifoundation.rak.ae