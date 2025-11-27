The first edition of the ‘Quality of Life Series’ focuses on community well-being

Al Qasimi Foundation Executive Director, Dr. Natasha Ridge, and CEO of Marjan Lifestyle, Donald Bremner, are key speakers at the event

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office’s Heart of RAK digital platform has launched its Quality of Life Series of events dedicated to exploring the people, ideas and initiatives shaping community life and well-being across the Emirate.

The first edition of the series, the Community Well-being Edition, was developed in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Compass Coworking Space and RAK Entrepreneurs.

The series of panel discussions builds on Heart of RAK’s commitment to fostering connection, dialogue and shared growth in the community. Each edition will spotlight a different aspect of life in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together voices from various sectors to share insights and experiences that contribute to the Emirate’s advancing quality of life.

“The Heart of RAK platform reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision to nurture social cohesion and cultivate a sense of shared purpose across the Emirate,” Her Excellency Heba Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, said. “It embodies the Emirate’s human-centric approach to progress, which values connection, well-being and belonging as much as it does growth. By creating spaces for dialogue and collaboration, we aim to support a connected and resilient community by not only spotlighting but also celebrating the people and initiatives driving Ras Al Khaimah’s continued evolution.”

The first edition of the Quality of Life Series focused on community well-being, recognizing that a thriving society is measured not only by infrastructure or economic growth, but by mental, emotional and social health. The session featured a panel discussion with Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, and Dr. Helen Joannidi, Senior Clinical Psychologist at Ras Al Khaimah’s Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, exploring topics around mental health and community well-being, alongside a fireside chat with Donald Bremner, CEO of Marjan Lifestyle, who shared perspectives on how the Emirate is enhancing its lifestyle offering and overall quality of life.

“As Heart of RAK, we are committed to helping residents, and those considering to make Ras Al Khaimah their future home, discover the Emirate’s landscape, community, and quality of life through content that reflects life here and celebrates its unique character,” said Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects for RAKGMO leading the Heart of RAK platform. “At the heart of that storytelling is well-being, which is deeply embedded in Ras Al Khaimah’s identity, from its natural landscapes to the sense of balance and belonging within its communities. That harmony between people and place is what allows communities to thrive. There’s no better way to begin this series than by focusing on the foundation of every flourishing society: community well-being.”

The Quality of Life Series invited residents, experts and changemakers to come together in shaping a future where every person feels connected, supported and inspired to grow. The initiative aligns with RAKGMO’s strategic pillar of community and well-being, showcasing how collaboration between public and private sectors can bring this vision to life.

The next chapter of the Quality of Life Series will take place in February and will explore the evolving ecosystem of communities and neighborhoods in Ras Al Khaimah.

About RAKGMO

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) was established under Law No. (5) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKGMO spearheads the communications of Ras Al Khaimah and His Highness through an integrated strategy that seeks to promote the Emirate locally, regionally and internationally. The Office is tasked with leading and coordinating media efforts across all Government entities in the Emirate to ensure synergy in delivering a consistent message that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse economy and abundant opportunities, while also emphasizing its historical and cultural status, all of which make it a prime destination for business, leisure and lifestyle. Leading the Office’s list of priorities is its commitment to the Vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud. RAKGMO is tasked with enhancing the Ruler’s media presence, illuminating his strategic Vision for the future of Ras Al Khaimah and highlighting his role in driving the holistic and sustainable development of the Emirate.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE’s highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

About Heart of RAK

Conceptualized, developed and managed by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Heart of RAK is an interactive digital brand aimed at promoting the unique offerings and strategic advantages of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination for livability. The content generated by Heart of RAK capitalizes on key factors that make the Emirate an attractive place to live and work, while actively highlighting the collective initiatives being undertaken to enhance the quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.

Heart of RAK was created to nurture a keen sense of community and facilitate the seamless integration of newcomers by providing them with all the knowledge and information they need to settle and thrive here. The comprehensive content platform offers a wealth of information on Ras Al Khaimah’s lifestyle, tourism and business environments, from its thriving local communities and educational institutions to the wide range of accommodation, shopping, dining and entertainment options found across the Emirate. With a dedicated website and an active, engaging social media presence, Heart of RAK delivers accurate, verified and up-to-the-minute information, while the user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation through a diverse range of content, including government announcements and local news, family friendly activities and event coverage, in addition to a comprehensive guide to Ras Al Khaimah’s rich culture, history and traditions, all set against the backdrop of its stunning natural environment.