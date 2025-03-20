Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is witnessing a huge visitor turnout as the 42nd edition of the ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition continues its rich programme of cultural and entertainment activities, along with special shopping promotions.

Running until March 30, the exhibition features exclusive discounts of up to 75 percent on a diverse range of products offered by major retailers and around 500 international and local brands.

Organised by the centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition of Ramada Nights offers a unique blend of exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences that enhance the festive spirit and ambience of the holy month.

Visitors can explore an impressive collection of products designed to cater to a wide spectrum of consumer preferences. This includes fashion, sports gear, traditional crafts, electronics, and food products.

Among the exhibition’s key highlights is the Iftar Corner which offers a selection of exquisite local, Arab, and international cuisines. Furthermore, children can enjoy the festive atmosphere at the Kids’ Corner with a variety of recreational activities and fun games.

The Heritage Village also showcases a variety of folk art performances, cultural activities, heritage-themed programmes and competitions.

In his remarks, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition has established itself as a flagship annual event, providing families with essential products during the holy month offered by an extensive lineup of over 200 exhibitors.

He noted that the exhibition not only plays a vital role in reviving the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and fostering community engagement in a uniquely spiritual atmosphere but also it stimulates commercial activity and helps support the retail sector.

This year’s edition features dedicated platforms within the Heritage Village, which help preserve the Emirati cultural heritage while also offering a valuable marketplace for small and medium enterprises and homegrown businesses.

The Heritage Village at the exhibition is witnessing a remarkable turnout of visitors eager to indulge in a dynamic and authentic cultural experience encompassing folk art performances and interactive cultural competitions.

Visitors can explore a selection of traditional products and exhibits, including antiques, handmade crafts, and traditional garments. They can also indulge in authentic Emirati cuisine, Ramadan beverages, Arabic coffee, and premium date varieties.

They can also find a distinguished selection of heritage collectibles, including fishing tools, incense, perfumes, traditional accessories, and intricately designed palm-weaving products, complemented by exclusive promotions and valuable prizes.

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM throughout Ramadan, offering a diverse selection of products and goods across an expansive area exceeding 16,000 square meters.

