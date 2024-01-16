Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) organised an exclusive awareness session in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation – Ras Al Khaimah Labour Office. The event aimed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of UAE immigration and UAE labour law. Participants had the opportunity to interact with experts from ICP, gaining insights into various aspects of the law.

Topics covered during the session included the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE, visa types, entry requirements, and procedures. Additionally, the session discussed labour regulations, employment relationships, and the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees. It also addressed the consequences of violating immigration and labour regulations, including penalties for various visa-related matters.

Among the distinguished attendees were Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Noman, Director of the Violators Affairs Department, Mr. Hussain Al Shamsi, Ras Al Khaimah Labour Office Manager and other officers and representatives of both participating parties.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, emphasised the significance of these awareness sessions for our clients and the community, stating, “These sessions play a crucial role in equipping our clients and the wider community with the essential knowledge and tools to successfully operate within the UAE's legal framework. At RAKEZ, we are committed to not only facilitating business growth but also ensuring that our clients are well-informed and compliant with immigration and labour regulations. This collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization reflects our dedication to their success and the prosperity of the region as a whole.”

In addition to the success of this awareness session, RAKEZ has an exciting lineup of informative events planned for clients in 2024. The authority remains steadfast in its mission to support clients and the wider community by equipping them with essential knowledge and tools to excel within the UAE's legal framework. Stay tuned for a series of upcoming initiatives aimed at ensuring the continued success and prosperity of all stakeholders.

