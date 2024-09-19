The Importance of Regular Monitoring Stressed, FBS Testing Recommended Every Three Years for Non-Diabetics under 45, with Increased Frequency for Diabetic Patients

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – As part of its ongoing commitment to education and community health, RAK Hospital hosted the fifth session of its DiaBeat Webinar series under the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024. Titled “360 Degrees Diabetes Management Care,” this session featured valuable insights from Dr. Humam Ali, a specialist in internal medicine at RAK Hospital with a focus on diabetes care. Dr. Humam provided an in-depth analysis of the multifaceted approach necessary for effective diabetes management, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative healthcare model.

During the webinar, Dr. Humam stressed the importance of a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to diabetes care. He explained that the 360 Degrees Diabetes Management Care System encompasses a team of diverse healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, endocrinologists, co-morbidity specialists, pharmacists, podiatrists, dietitians, exercise specialists, and mental health professionals. This collaborative approach ensures that all aspects of a diabetic patient’s health are addressed, facilitating better management of the condition. Dr. Humam highlighted that through timely interventions and coordinated care, diabetes can be prevented, and existing cases can be effectively controlled.

Alarming Diabetes Statistics

Dr. Humam presented statistics about diabetes prevalence in the UAE and the MENA region. Currently, approximately 12.5% of the population, equating to around 73 million people, are living with diabetes, a figure projected to rise to 120 million within the next decade. He described diabetes as a condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, which can lead to serious health complications affecting the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart.

He differentiated between the types of diabetes: Type 1 Diabetes accounts for about 5% of cases, primarily affecting children and is largely genetic. In contrast, Type 2 Diabetes represents 95% of cases, typically found in adults and influenced by lifestyle factors such as obesity, physical inactivity, and smoking. Gestational Diabetes occurs in approximately 18% of pregnancies and can pose risks to both mother and child. Additionally, certain medical conditions and medications can also lead to diabetes.

Medical Management Insights

Dr. Humam provided an overview of essential diagnostic tests recommended by the American Diabetes Association, including fasting blood sugar (FBS), post-prandial glucose testing, and HbA1c tests. He stressed the importance of regular monitoring, particularly for individuals under 45 years who are non-diabetic, who should undergo FBS testing every three years. For diabetic patients, more frequent monitoring is necessary to manage their condition effectively.

Lifestyle Management Strategies

A significant portion of the webinar focused on lifestyle management as a critical component of diabetes care. Dr. Humam advocated for a balanced diet and regular physical activity, emphasizing the following key points:

Healthy Diet: Aim for a calorie intake of around 1500 calories per day, prioritize low-carbohydrate, high-fiber foods, and maintain a BMI below 25 to reduce diabetes risk.

Physical Activity: Engage in 30 to 60 minutes of moderate exercise daily, such as walking, cycling, or yoga. A physically active routine can help burn 300 to 700 calories and improve overall health.

Dr. Humam also highlighted the importance of mental well-being, encouraging participants to manage stress, ensure adequate sleep, and avoid smoking, all of which contribute to better diabetes management.

RAK Hospital continues to encourage community members to take proactive steps towards diabetes prevention and management. The RAK Diabetes Challenge initiative aims to raise awareness, provide educational resources, and offer support to individuals striving for healthier lifestyles.

For more information on upcoming webinars and resources available and on RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024, visit www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com