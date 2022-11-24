Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Homeopathy emphasizes on the holistic management of diabetes and can be taken safely along with conventional medicines to better manage the condition and prevent complications of the disease. In their latest ‘Diabeat’ webinar on ‘Alternative Medicine & Diabetes’ organised by RAK Hospital as part of the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2022 informative series, Dr Harkirat Singh Wilkhoo, Consultant Homeopath & Health and Lifestyle Specialist at RAK Hospital touched upon various aspects of diabetes, classical symptoms and management.

Diabetes is a global epidemic affecting an estimated 382 million people worldwide. The WHO projects that diabetes will be the 7th leading cause of death by 2030. An estimated 4 million people die annually from diabetes complications.

Talking about risk factors and the management of diabetes Dr Wilkhoo said, “Your chances of developing type 2 diabetes depend on a combination of risk factors. Some factors such as family history, age, gender, race, and ethnicity are non-modifiable. However, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, alcohol and tobacco consumption and diet can be modified to prevent and manage diabetes. Moreover, risk factors can be avoided by maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active.

Providing a strategy to combat diabetes, Dr Wilkhoo suggested remembering the acronym BEAT - Be physically active, Eat a hypoglycemic diet, Abcs (know and control A1c, blood pressure, cholesterol, and smoking), Track and treat your signs and symptoms.

Elaborating on Homeopathy and diabetes, Dr. Wilkhoo stated that Homeopathy is an alternative medical system. The homoeopathic treatment is usually targeted towards managing the metabolic aspect of diabetes with both therapeutic and nutritional measures. This is achieved through appropriate homoeopathic remedies, lifestyle changes, reducing stress, regular exercise and customized diet. The aim is to prevent complications or the progressive worsening of complications.

Highlighting the use of homoeopathic remedies in treating the symptoms of diabetes or to prevent complications, he said Syzygium jambolanum or S. cumini (black plum) could help treat thirst, weakness, skin ulcers, and excessive urination; Uranium nitricum might treat excessive urination, nausea, swelling, and burning with urination; Conium (hemlock) may help treat numbness in the feet and hands, as well as diabetic neuropathy, or nerve damage. And there are several other medicines which can be used for the treatment of various other symptoms.

Concluding the session he underlined the importance of Regular Check-ups (Family History, Pre Diabetes, Hypertension), Monitoring of signs & symptoms on Daily/Weekly/Fortnightly/Monthly basis, Medication, Avoiding Simple Sugar, Caffeine, Juices, Tobacco, Alcohol and consumption of Commercial Food.

Adding further Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital said, “Likewise, having a regular exercise schedule with cardio and strengthening exercises is essential in the management of diabetes while effective stress management strategies can also go a long way in keeping the blood sugar in control.”

To know more about the challenge and to access the webinar login to www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com/webinar-arch.php

