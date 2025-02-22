Dubai – Quttainah Specialized Hospital is proud to welcome Dr. Alfredo Hoyos, the globally renowned plastic surgeon and pioneer of high-definition liposculpture, for an exclusive body contouring workshop in Dubai.

This landmark event introduces a combination treatment featuring Ignite RF by InMode and Morpheus8, two groundbreaking technologies in radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis (RFAL) and microneedling with radiofrequency, respectively. These innovations set new standards in aesthetic procedures, enhancing surgical precision, patient safety, and treatment outcomes.

Dr. Hoyos, a visionary in aesthetic surgery, will lead live demonstrations and in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in body sculpting. Attending surgeons and medical professionals will gain firsthand experience with the combined power of Ignite RF and Morpheus8, offering:

Optimized fat removal and skin tightening for enhanced body contouring

Advanced microneedling with RF for improved skin rejuvenation

Minimal downtime and superior safety for maximum patient benefits

A Landmark Moment in Aesthetic Surgery

Expressing his excitement about the event, Dr. Alfredo Hoyos stated:

"I am thrilled to present my high-definition liposculpture technique to Middle Eastern experts for the first time in Dubai at Quttainah Specialized Hospital. This workshop is an incredible opportunity to share the latest advancements in body contouring and collaborate with top surgeons in the region."

Dr. Adel Quttainah, Founder of Quttainah Specialized Hospital, emphasized the significance of this event:

"Hosting Dr. Alfredo Hoyos at our hospital is a privilege. His expertise in high-definition liposculpture, combined with the latest RF-assisted technologies, represents a new era in body contouring. This workshop offers an invaluable opportunity for medical professionals to witness and experience the future of aesthetic surgery firsthand."

Pioneering Innovation in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Quttainah Specialized Hospital continues to lead in medical innovation, bringing world-class expertise and state-of-the-art technologies to Dubai’s growing aesthetic and reconstructive surgery sector.