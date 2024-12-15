Dubai, UAE – Quttainah Specialized Hospital proudly hosted a prestigious gathering of members from the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS) and the Arabic Association of Surgical and Medical Aesthetics (AASMA). The bimonthly meeting brought together leading experts in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery to explore the latest developments and innovations in the field through expert-led presentations and a dynamic panel discussion.

This event served as a platform for healthcare professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue, share insights, and gain exposure to cutting-edge advancements in reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery as well as other groundbreaking surgical techniques.

Dr. Adel Quttainah, Founder of Quttainah Specialized Hospital, expressed his pride in hosting the gathering:

"We are honored to bring together such a distinguished group of professionals at Quttainah Specialized Hospital. Events like these strengthen our unwavering commitment to medical excellence and knowledge-sharing, fostering innovation and reinforcing the Middle East’s position as a leader in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery."

Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan, President of Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS), emphasized the importance of collaboration:

"This meeting underscores the critical value of shared expertise and regional cooperation in advancing our field. Partnering with Quttainah Specialized Hospital for this initiative demonstrates our joint dedication to improving patient outcomes and driving progress within reconstructive and aesthetic surgery."

Dr. Jamal Jomah, Founder and President of the Arab Association of Surgical and Medical Aesthetics (AASMA), highlighted the event’s significance:

"The scientific endeavor of AASMA at Quttainah Specialized Hospital exemplifies the transformative impact of private sector collaboration in revolutionizing surgical education and innovation, driving unparalleled advancements in patient safety and elevating the standards of care across the Middle East.."

The event concluded with a Dynamic Panel Discussion titled "Interactive Dynamic Discussion Group: Nuances of Augmentation Mastopexy Surgery." This engaging session provided attendees with diverse perspectives and practical approaches to addressing complex challenges in augmentation mastopexy surgery, enriching their expertise and fostering collaboration among industry leaders.

The event underscores Quttainah Specialized Hospital’s dedication to fostering professional development and advancing the fields of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery in the region.