Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council kicked off the Web Summit Qatar 2024 with a dynamic lineup of sessions featuring industry luminaries and thought leaders from around the globe.

Day one of the Web Summit Qatar 2024 commenced with a riveting lineup of sessions curated by the QRDI Council, featuring esteemed speakers and RDI leaders from diverse sectors. Engaging discussions and insightful presentations spanned crucial topics essential for fostering innovation and research and development initiatives. Attendees were treated to dynamic dialogues covering Lars Gehrmann, Chief Digital Officer of the QIC Group, Ravi Belani, CEO and Founder of Alchemist Accelerator, Mohamed ElHafiz Abubakr ElTahir, Senior Manager at Milaha, Rana Lonnen, Managing Director of CVC Novartis, and more.

These sessions provided invaluable insights into nurturing startups, accessing funding opportunities, and leveraging technology for societal impact. The unveiling of the Droobi Health and Smit.fit merger ignited excitement, while discussions on Qatar's RDI infrastructure underscored the nation's commitment to innovation. The day culminated with a panel emphasizing the importance of supporting education innovation to address global challenges. As anticipation mounts for the remaining days of the summit, the QRDI Council looks forward to further collaboration and knowledge exchange propelling Qatar's innovation landscape forward.

