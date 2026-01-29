Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has confirmed a comprehensive and engaging agenda for Web Summit Qatar, scheduled to take place from 1 - 4 February 2026.

As the strategic partner of Web Summit Qatar and the exclusive partner of the Corporate Innovation Summit for the third consecutive year, QRDI Council will host a diverse lineup of local and international experts in research, development, and innovation (RDI), alongside senior leaders from government, industry, and the startup ecosystem. Among these contributors are the Ministry of Public Health, Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Airways and other prestigious partners and contributors supporting the agenda.

The programme will feature a series of high-impact sessions, including From Pilot to Market Entry: Qatar as a Platform for Startup Expansion, examining how Qatar supports startups in scaling regionally and globally, and Seeding Innovation: How the Small Business Innovation Grant Strengthens Qatar’s Startup Ecosystem, which will spotlight the programme’s impact, announce the launch of its next cycle, and reveal the winners of the first cycle.

These sessions represent just a selection of a broader, multi-day programme, with additional panels, discussions, and activations taking place throughout the summit at the QRDI Council Pavilion.

At this year’s Web Summit, QRDI Council will also recognize outstanding achievements through its Rising Innovators Award, celebrating emerging talent and contributions that support Qatar’s broader economic and innovation vision.

The Council’s pavilion will provide a hub for thought leadership, knowledge sharing, and networking, offering participants insights into QRDI Council’s commitment to developing a strong research, development, and innovation ecosystem in Qatar.

QRDI Council's pavilion will be located at E515 in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, the official venue of the summit.

For more information on QRDI Council’s activities at Web Summit Qatar, please visit: https://websummit.qrdi.org.qa/

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a national entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”.

Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa

Stay Connected: Engage with the QRDI Council on various social media channels to stay updated on the Council’s latest activities and achievements.

Follow QRDI on - Instagram - LinkedIn - X - YouTube - : Facebook