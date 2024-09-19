In collaboration with QDB, QRDI Council successfully concluded its exclusive five-day program designed to drive growth within their organisations.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), successfully wrapped up the sixth edition of their comprehensive Strategic Product Management Bootcamp tailored for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

This initiative is designed to equip Qatar's SMEs with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in today's highly competitive marketplace. The training sessions took place from September 15th to 19th, 2024, at the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), which served as the hub for this immersive learning experience.

Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council said: "Over the course of a rigorous five-day program, participants engaged in an immersive learning experience. By creating valuable opportunities for SMEs, this initiative underscores the QRDI Council's commitment to nurturing growth and excellence within Qatar’s dynamic RDI sector. With the growth of SMEs in Qatar increasing, the QRDI Council is keen to develop and support both existing and upcoming small and medium enterprises, as exemplified by the sixth edition of the Strategic Product Management Bootcamp.”

The ongoing programs are carefully crafted and aim to provide the necessary skills and strategic understanding required to boost their services and products. The curriculum is comprehensive, covering everything from market research techniques, customer engagement and testing, to product launch preparation, including the launch process and building prototypes.

The programs offer insightful content and feature engaging stories from invited guests and entrepreneurs, who share the twists and turns of their journeys to success. The lineup featured Ghanim AlSulaiti, Founder and CEO of Enbat Holding, and Nayef Al Ibrahim, CEO of Ibtechar, who both offered expert perspectives and strategies for success. An inspiring and engaging panel discussion highlighting success stories was also caried out, and followed shortly after was a networking session where participants were able to gain fresh insights, network with industry experts, and share their experiences.

The QRDI Council remains committed to aiding government entities, Large Local Enterprises (LLEs), and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through inventive programs and workshops like the Qatar Open Innovation program, among others. The council's membership boasts distinguished national and international personalities from diverse governmental, academic sectors, and industry experts.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

