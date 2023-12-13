Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In a landmark announcement, QnA International, the organizers of the esteemed HR Tech Saudi Summit for the past 7 years and the prestigious Saudi Trade Finance Summit for the last 11 years, proudly introduces the premiere edition of the Kingdom CIO & Tech Leadership Forum. Positioned as the first-of-its-kind in Saudi Arabia, this transformative event is set to unfold on the 21st & 22nd May 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As the sole tech event in Saudi Arabia with an unwavering focus on Change Management, Skillset Enhancement, Mindset Empowerment, Talent & Agility Development, Tech Leadership Insights, and the dynamic spectrum of Evolving Technologies, the Kingdom CIO & Tech Leadership Forum is poised to redefine the narrative of technology leadership in the region.

Key Highlights of the Forum:

Change Management: Navigate the complexities of technological transformations and explore strategies for effective change management, ensuring seamless transitions in the digital era.

Skillset Enhancement: Dive into hands-on workshops and training sessions designed to enhance the skillsets of tech professionals, empowering them with the tools needed to excel in their roles.

Mindset Empowerment: Cultivate a mindset of innovation and adaptability, crucial for staying ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Talent & Agility Development: Explore innovative approaches to talent development and agility, essential for building resilient and forward-thinking tech teams.

Tech Leadership Insights: Gain exclusive insights from industry leaders and visionaries, offering perspectives on leadership strategies, trends, and the future of technology.

Evolving Technologies: Immerse yourself in the dynamic world of emerging technologies, from AI and blockchain to cybersecurity and cloud computing, staying abreast of the latest advancements.

With a progressive theme, “From Vision to Transformation: Saudi Arabia’s Technology & Leadership Evolution”, the Kingdom CIO & Tech Leadership Forum is more than an event; it's a catalyst for change and innovation. By addressing critical aspects such as mindset, skillset, and talent development, this forum aims to empower tech leaders to drive impactful transformations within their organizations.

Event Details:

Date: 21 & 22 May 2024

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Venue: A 5 Star property in Riyadh, CBD

Registration:

Early bird registration is now open. Secure your place at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's tech revolution by visiting www.kingdomcio.com

About QnA International:

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating knowledge, and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

For enquiries, please contact:

Monica P | Marketing Manager, QnA International

Email: monica@kingdomcio.com

Website: www.kingdomcio.com