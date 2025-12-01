Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been awarded the prestigious “Most Effective National Recovery 2025” Award in recognition of its outstanding ability in demonstrating sector-leading resilience, recovery capability, and operational discipline. The award was received by Mr. Rakesh Sanghvi, Group Chief Risk Officer, during the 2025 Business Continuity & Resilience Conference held in Doha.

This national recognition reflects QIB’s robust crisis readiness, enhanced recovery mechanisms, and continued investment in resilient operations across the Bank. Over the past year, QIB strengthened its enterprise-wide Business Continuity Management System, revamped its Continuity governance model, advanced digital and payments resilience, integrated cyber and operational disruption readiness, expanded vendor continuity frameworks, and executed comprehensive recovery testing programs. A key highlight of the year was the development of a comprehensive Geopolitical Response Plan, created in response to the evolving geopolitical environment in the region. QIB assessed multiple escalation scenarios, evaluated potential impacts on customer-facing services, digital channels, payments, and branch operations, and established tailored response and continuity plans for each scenario to ensure uninterrupted service to its customers.

QIB’s achievements also included major improvements to crisis leadership preparedness such as enhanced incident escalation and crisis communication mechanisms, upgraded recovery strategies for critical functions, and a strengthened collaboration with regulators and critical infrastructure partners. These initiatives collectively elevated the bank’s resilience maturity and ensure a future-ready capability to sustain operations under complex disruption conditions.

Receiving the award, Mr. Rakesh Sanghvi, Group Chief Risk Officer at QIB, stated: “This recognition reflects QIB’s strong commitment to safeguarding financial continuity in Qatar. Our Business Continuity and Operational Resilience teams have worked tirelessly to build a comprehensive, technology-enabled, and proactive resilience framework that protects our customers and supports national stability.”

QIB remains committed to strengthening its operational resilience capabilities and contributing to the security, stability, and continuity of Qatar’s financial ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: www.qib.com.qa