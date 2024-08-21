Alexandria, Egypt: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, concluded on Wednesday its participation in the 2nd Arab Career Development Conference (ACDC) in Alexandria, Egypt, organized by the Arab Career Development Association (ACDA) in collaboration with Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNICEF, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Egypt.

During the two-day event, QCDC’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Mohamed Ibrahim Tagrida, and Programs and Services Officer, Mohamed Ahmed Al-Kubaisi, presented QCDC’s efforts to establish a national career development and guidance system delivering a unique blueprint for the Arab region.

Meanwhile, QCDC’s Director, Abdulla Ahmed Al-Mansoori, described the regional gathering as a valuable opportunity to showcase Qatar’s career guidance and development advancements on regional and international platforms.

"QCDC’s participation in this high-profile event underscores Qatar’s trailblazer efforts in the field and provides a platform to share our experiences in this unique Arab and regional forum," he said.

Al-Mansoori emphasized the importance of career security in the Arab region, noting that QCDC’s work ensures that all sectors and specializations have access to qualified professionals.

"As regional trends shift toward integrating career development into national strategies, this conference allows us to share key insights from our experience and adapt global best practices to fit our national and regional contexts," he concluded.

Ahmed Kamal Mostafa, President of ACDA Chairman of the ACDC, stated, "QCDC’s presence with us for the second consecutive year is a testament to the center's commitment to continuing career development support in the region, which is critical at this stage. Our presence in Aswan last year was the springboard for realizing a long-awaited dream of over 12 years. We have always attended global conferences and wished to have a forum with an Arabic identity. Now we have participants from 12 Arab nations, reflecting the growing interest in the career development field."

QCDC’s participation in the ACDC conference is part of the center’s ongoing efforts to promote career development and to support the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, a development plan that aims to create a diversified and sustainable economy and provide opportunities for all members of society. By participating in events like this conference, QCDC is demonstrating its commitment to building a brighter future for Qatar and the Arab world.

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

To stay updated on our center's activities on social media, follow our accounts on: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa