The Qatar Toy Festival, developed in partnership with Qatar Tourism and Spacetoon, has taken the nation by storm, attracting an astounding 12,839 visitors over the weekend (13 – 15 July). The festival, which is part of Qatar Tourism's 'Feel Summer in Qatar' campaign, has been a resounding success, captivating families and toy enthusiasts from all corners of the country.

Due to popular demand, the Qatar Toy Festival has been sold out every day since its launch. This week promises another exciting line up of performances and activities, with a special meet and greet session featuring renowned Spacetoon singer and composer, Tarek Alarabi, scheduled for this coming weekend (21 and 22 July).

Under the theme 'Live the Tales and Enjoy the Games,' the Qatar Toy Festival at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) offers an immersive experience showcasing more than 25 of the world's most beloved toy brands. From Barbie and Blippi to Cocomelon and Transformers, the festival showcases the magic and wonder of childhood through interactive games, exciting performances, and engaging activities.

To secure entry to the highly anticipated event, attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased here: https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/qa/family/19909/qatar-toy-festival

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa