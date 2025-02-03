Qatar Tourism sponsored the 2025 Doha International Diamond & Gem Conference, which took place from January 29th till 31st at The Ned Hotel, Doha.

The prestigious event welcomed prominent global figures, including government officials, diamond industry leaders, and experts from over 40 countries. The conference explored key trends, fostered collaboration, and addressed challenges in the diamond and gemstone industry.

The opening ceremony featured a welcome address by His Excellency Mr Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar.

During his speech, H.E. Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Doha International Diamond & Gem Conference, which serves as a vital platform to explore the transformative shifts within this market. The synergy between this event and the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, which is currently being hosted by Qatar Tourism, underscores Qatar’s strategic vision of becoming a global hub for luxury, blending world-class infrastructure, exceptional hospitality, and cultural heritage. We are confident that the partnerships and insights shared during this conference will drive future innovation and reinforce Qatar’s position on the global stage.”

“We’re excited that we succeeded in organizing this inaugural conference in the span of just three months and look forward to meaningful and productive sessions,” said Alex Popov, Chair of the DIDGC Organizing Committee. “We hope this is the beginning of a long and beautiful tradition here in Qatar!”

The three-day conference featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by prominent global figures, including H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; H.E. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy of Botswana; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; Feriel Zerouki, President of the World Diamond Council; and Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

It offered delegates an opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the diamond and gemstone sectors while experiencing the renowned warmth and hospitality of Qatar.

The conference aligns closely with Qatar Tourism’s strategic goal to boost the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. Qatar continues to position itself as a global destination for business and luxury events by leveraging its state-of-the-art infrastructure, unparalleled hospitality, and rich cultural heritage.