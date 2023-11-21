Qatar Tourism attended Web Summit 2023, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 13 to 16. One of the largest technology conferences in the world, the summit provided Qatar Tourism with a platform to connect with leaders in the technology industry who are due to attend the next five editions of Web Summit in the State of Qatar, marking the event’s debut in the MENA region.

Scheduled to run from February 26 to 29, 2024, the first edition of Web Summit Qatar will connect the tech world in growing ecosystems across the Middle East, Africa and India, in addition to its established presence in Europe, North America, South America and Asia. Over the next five years, Web Summit Qatar will create new opportunities for thousands of international investors and industry leaders to connect, network and create a future that is driven by innovation.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “The State of Qatar’s developed infrastructure, including its airport and growing network of international flights, as well as the expansions that have taken place in the country’s hospitality sector, all form a strong foundation to Qatar’s appeal as a destination for major business events. Business visitors in Qatar will get to experience our inspiring architecture, unique traditional souqs and world-class museums, as well as cuisines ranging from local and traditional fare to modern and international gastronomy –all under first-class hospitality.”

With state-of-the-art facilities, seamless public transportation networks, open tourism visa policies and a strategic central location, The State of Qatar has a strong and growing track record of hosting major global events and conferences.

Earlier this year, Qatar Tourism hosted the 9th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress in March, the world’s biggest B2B event for destination weddings. In addition, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, the only B2B and B2C event of its kind in the region and which saw the participation of more than 500 local, regional and international brands, took place in February 2023 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center.

Currently, Qatar is hosting Expo 2023 Doha, the first international horticultural exhibition to be held in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, until March 2024. The State of Qatar is also preparing to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, following the tremendous success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.



For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: +974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa