Doha, QATAR: Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) highlighted key technological advancements and various new initiatives across its portfolio during a busy four days at Web Summit Qatar 2025. The event, held from February 23-26 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre, drew more than 25,000 attendees from 124 countries, including 1,520 startups and 723 investors, all exploring the latest innovations in technology and sports.

QSI’s participation featured key portfolio companies, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Premier Padel, and SC Braga showcasing how technology is transforming fan engagement, performance analytics, and global outreach.

A major highlight was the launch of PSG Labs, a pioneering global initiative designed to drive technological innovation in sports, fan experience, and performance. PSG Labs will act as the French club’s dedicated innovation hub, supporting high-potential startups, entrepreneurs, and technology partners to develop industry-changing solutions. As part of this initiative, PSG established its first international PSG Lab in Doha, reinforcing QSI’s commitment to advancing the sports industry, particularly in the Middle East.

Two PSG officials participated in summit panels. Fabien Allègre, PSG’s Chief Brand Officer, spoke on global brand expansion, detailing how the club has positioned itself as one of the top franchises in the sports industry while growing its global brand, while Jerry Newman, PSG’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, joined a panel discussion on innovation in sports, offering insights into emerging technologies and strategies shaping the industry.

Allègre said: “We are still the youngest football club among the big clubs, and we had the chance in 2011 when QSI took over to establish a clear vision of building one of the top franchises in the sports industry while also shaping PSG into a global brand. The takeover allowed us to think differently from the traditional voice of football and tap into culture to attract and retain new fans, especially the younger generation. That is what we are – we are the club of the new generation.”

Newman added: “Most recently, courtesy of our partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP, we are delighted to be the first football club to publish a live competitive match in Virtual Reality [VR] in the United States. This is the first time US fans can feel as though they are in the stadium without physically being there. It is much more than just watching a regular match; the atmosphere is incredible. Allowing fans to immerse themselves in a VR experience from different parts of the stadium is as close as you can get to being there.”

Beyond the panel discussions, QSI’s booth featured interactive experiences, including the Premier Padel robot challenge, where attendees tested their skills against the world’s first padel-playing robot. Guests also engaged with the Glambot and received personalised PSG, Premier Padel, or SC Braga RoboCards from an engraving robot – an exclusive Web Summit Qatar 2025 keepsake.

Additionally, QSI hosted the Premier Padel Pro Zone, where attendees joined professional coaches for padel sessions to refine their technique or discover the sport, appealing to both beginners and experienced players. The QSI booth meanwhile attracted high-profile visitors, including dignitaries, industry experts, and even some famous sports personalities such as footballers Gabriel Batistuta and Adlène Guedioura, and former NFL star Kelvin Beachum.

QSI also hosted a masterclass on blockchain, artificial intelligence, and decentralized identity in sports. Led by PSG’s Head of PSG Labs and Web3, Pär Helgosson, alongside Petrix Barbosa, Founder and CEO of Matchain, the session explored how these technologies can enhance fan engagement, improve performance, and strengthen security in the sports industry.

About Qatar Sports Investments

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is a strategic, long-term private investment vehicle targeting established and early-stage sports assets. QSI adds value through hands-on, expert driven management, and innovative capital solutions. QSI was founded in 2004 and is one of the foremost groups in world sport, investing in and operating assets in the sports sector across the globe. QSI has established itself as a world-class sports investor and operator, notably through the transformative investment in and long-term ownership of Paris Saint-Germain; the formation of the world-leading professional padel circuit, Premier Padel; and investment in the Portuguese sports club, Sporting Clube de Braga, amongst several other investments. QSI’s highly experienced leadership team and management across portfolio entities bring with them wide-ranging expertise, a long track record of commercial success, and operational excellence.