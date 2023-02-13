As the region’s show of its kind, visitors will be treated to an exclusive collection of admirable jewellery pieces and watches which are available for immediate purchase.

Damas will join DJWE for the first time and will reveal its mesmerizing Alif collection.

Louis Vuitton’s “Fantasy necklace”, a 2.56 carat monogramflower-cut diamond to be showcased for first time at DJWE.

Special partnership between Valentino and Qatar’s Education Above All, revealing exclusive pieces.

Iconic food and beverage outlets, Harrod’s Tea Rooms and Venchi to treat thousands of visitors.

Philips, leading global platform for buying and selling 20th-21st century art and design, will be present at DJWE.

Purpose-built studio on-site hosting numerous with renowned jewellery and watches experts.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has revealed the newest developments that thousands of visitors can expect to see at the upcoming 19th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE).

One of the longest-running and most anticipated events in Qatar’s annual social calendar, DJWE will run from February 20 – 25, 2023 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar This year’s promotional campaign will see music created by famed Qatari composer, Ms. Dana Al Fardan.As the region’s only business-to-customer show of its kind, visitors from across the region can marvel at the exquisite craftsmanship of over 500 globally admired jewellery and watch brands at DJWE. Spanning over 33,000 m2, the most prominent jewellers from Qatar and the world will introduce new brands, limited edition collections and extraordinary showpieces.

For the first time ever, this year’s edition of DJWE will see the debut of regional giant, Damas Jewellery, who will reveal their mesmerising Alif collection, a selection of exceptional high-end pieces and unique jewellery creations. In addition, Louis Vuitton will showcase for the first time in DJWE their “Fantasy necklace,” a must-see 2.56-carat Monogram flower-cut diamond. Also new in this year’s edition are two of Qatar Duty Free’s most iconic cafés, Harrod’s Tea Rooms and Venchi, where DJWE visitors can savour delicious food and beverages. In addition, Valentino and Qatar’s Education Above All (EAA) Foundation will reveal a limited-edition collection of Valentino accessories that carry the logo of Educate A Child, helping to raise funds toward the cause.

Moreover, Phillips, a leading global platform for buying and selling 20th and 21st century art and design, will be present at this year’s DJWE. Phillips, in Association with Bacs & Russo, hold the world record for the most successful watch auctions. Central to DJWE will be a purpose-built studio on-site where numerous interviews with renowned jewellery and watch experts will take place. With content shared on YouTube, global audiences will be able to tap into the striking conversations and ideas being generated in Doha.

A new partnership under Al Darwish Jewellery will see the addition of IDT Gemological Laboratories at this year’s DJWE, giving customers the opportunity to have their jewellery examined and certified by an internationally certified institute.

The 19th edition of DJWE also sees the return of Qatar Tourism’s Qatari Designers initiative, a long-running platform which demonstrates Qatar Tourism’s ongoing commitment to nurture local, creative talent. Established in 2017, the initiative has historically provided some of the country’s most recognised contemporary jewellery and watch brands with a springboard to help elevate their developing businesses.

Additionally, the much-loved Turkish and Indian pavilions have returned this year, with vibrant stalls featuring various brands and bespoke designs that each celebrate the unique heritage and culture of these countries.

Visitors are invited to the exhibition free of charge once registered via www.djwe.qa, the official DJWE website. Located in the heart of West Bay, DECC can be easily accessed by Doha Metro, with a direct route from Terminal 1 to the DECC Metro Station (Red Line), which has direct access to the exhibition halls.

