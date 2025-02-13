Visit Qatar inaugurates the 14th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) with a grand opening ceremony at Hotel Park yesterday, kicking off a ten-day long celebration of gastronomy and entertainment. The festival will feature over 100 local vendors, 27 international restaurants and cafes, and plenty of entertainment shows. QIFF 2025 is set to be the largest and most exciting edition to date.

The festival promises an unparalleled culinary experience, showcasing global and local flavours, while also reflecting Qatar’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading destination for cultural exchange and tourism.

During his opening remarks, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, said, emphasised QIFF’s significance in positioning Qatar as a premier global destination for gastronomy and hospitality. He said: “The Qatar International Food Festival has evolved into a global platform that celebrates culinary excellence while reflecting Qatar’s rich cultural diversity and commitment to innovation. Its continued success underscores the pivotal role of the hospitality and dining sectors in advancing Qatar’s tourism landscape, serving as a key driver in delivering world-class experiences to visitors and residents alike.”

Among the highlights of this year’s festival is the experience of the epitome of culinary excellence at the Michelin Guide Village, where you can savour exclusive creations from some of the world's finest Michelin-star chefs. QIFF Ring, which is a competition Arena, where visitors will witness chefs cook and compete on centre stage. In addition, a Cooking Studio will welcome renowned chefs from both Qatar and abroad, hosting interactive workshops and cooking classes. For those seeking a truly unique experience, Dinner in the Sky offers an exhilarating dining adventure suspended 50 meters above the ground, providing guests with stunning views of the entire festival and the Doha skyline.

This year’s festival expansive location is divided into immersive districts, each offering unique dining experiences and interactive activities. The Flavours within Qatar section celebrates Qatar’s rich culinary landscape and showcases both traditional street food and fine dining, while the Latin Food District offers authentic dishes such as tacos, empanadas, and ceviche, providing a taste of Latin America. The International Flavours District brings together global street food and gourmet flavours, while the Healthy Corner focuses on plant-based and sustainable cuisine. The Coffee & Bakeries Corner serves as a haven for coffee and dessert enthusiasts, offering artisanal coffee and a wide range of sweet treats.

The QIFF VIP Area provides an exclusive, luxurious dining experience with gourmet food, personalised service, and top-tier decor, offering a refined atmosphere for guests seeking a premium experience. Families are also invited to enjoy daily movie screenings, kids’ workshops within QIFF Juniors, and other engaging outdoor activities, ensuring entertainment for visitors of all ages.

QIFF 2025 runs until February 22nd, offering visitors an unmissable chance to indulge in the world’s finest flavours, explore new culinary trends, and enjoy the dynamic atmosphere that has become synonymous with this signature event.

Visitors attending QIFF are advised to park at the DECC parking facility and access Hotel Park via the designated tunnel. Alternatively, those using the DECC Metro Station can reach Hotel Park with a short walk.

