The World’s Best Airline also showcased its latest generation Boeing 787-9 and Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700 aircraft

The Qatar Airways’ exhibition stand was inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, the Qatari Minister of Transport; and Mr. Mohammed Falah Al Hajri, Acting President of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority

Cairo, Egypt – On the first morning of the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, unveiled the new, ultra-modern ‘Qsuite Next Gen’. This latest iteration of the award-winning Qatar Airways Qsuite brings the World’s Best Business Class in commercial aviation to new heights. The reveal was held in the presence of His Excellency Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, the Qatari Minister of Transport; and Mr. Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, Acting President of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

In the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge at the Farnborough International Airshow, Engr. Al-Meer introduced the Qsuite Next Gen with Sama – the World’s First AI Digital Human cabin crew. Sama built up the audience's excitement through an interactive conversation on how the World's Best Airline has once again redefined luxury and innovation, elevating the industry’s benchmark in business class experiences.

During the reveal, Engr. Al-Meer highlighted the Qsuite Next Gen’s new and enhanced features, including fully customisable Quad Suites; Companion Suites in window aisles; 4K OLED manoeuvrable in-flight entertainment (IFE) screens; along with increased space and privacy in each suite.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are excited to have finally revealed the long-awaited Qsuite Next Gen at the Farnborough International Airshow. Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar for its award-winning product, the Qsuite. We look forward to welcoming media and partners to our stand throughout the week to experience the future of business class travel with the World’s Best Business Class onboard the World’s Best Airline.”

Qsuite Next Gen

The game-changing Qsuite Next Gen aims to facilitate a mindful work-life balance with its revolutionary attributes for all professionals, friends, and families. The redesigned Quad Suite is now equipped with movable 4K OLED Panasonic Astrova IFE screens – a first for any airline in the world. The screens can be repositioned to the side to create the largest social and productivity space in the sky for up to four passengers in the Quad Suite, and up to two passengers in the Companion Suite.

Rest and relaxation on-board the Quad Suite has also been enhanced with increased space for dining together – a hallmark of Qatari heritage, as well added privacy with taller, digitally controlled dividers. With larger lie-flat and double beds, the new Quad Suite will also offer the 5-star Qatar Airways turn-down service with a dedicated ‘Make My Bed’ feature.

The new Companion Suite has similar characteristics to the Quad Suite, now with the noteworthy revamp of offering the same shared space in window aisles.

Adopting new technologies for increased passenger convenience and connectivity, the Qsuite Next Gen delivers a vast array of customisation options, ranging from ambient lighting to privacy controls, through its upgraded touchscreen Passenger Control Units.

The Qsuite Next Gen will be featured on-board the Qatar Airways Boeing B777-9 aircraft by 2025.

Qatar Airways at Farnborough International Airshow 2024

Highlighting the various centrepieces of the Qatar Airways stand at the airshow, Engr. Al-Meer stated: “Qatar Airways is also showcasing its state-of-the-art Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner and Qatar Executive’s all-new Gulfstream G700. We continue to build on our promise of delivering unparalleled excellence in each and every iteration of our products and services. We welcome all visitors to experience the latest era of Qatar Airways at the prestigious Farnborough International Airshow this week.”

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft entered service with the airline in 2021 and featured the Adient Ascent Business Class Suite, equipped with sliding privacy doors, wireless mobile device charging and a 79-inch lie-flat bed.

Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700 aircraft offers an exceptionally spacious passenger cabin consisting of four individual living areas including a dedicated private rear stateroom with a permanent fixed bed. Qatar Executive has expanded its fleet with four additional Gulfstream G700 aircraft, and another six scheduled to enter into service within the next 18 months.

The two aircraft featured are highly regarded for their exceptional standards in connecting Qatar Airways’ passengers to over 170 global destinations through its award-winning home and hub, Hamad International Airport, voted the World’s Best Airport and World’s Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax this year.

At the airshow, Qatar Airways’ Qsuite Next Gen continues to garner attention from the media, aviation professionals, and enthusiasts for its exceptional features.

Visitors to the Farnborough International Airshow can find the Qatar Airways exterior exhibition located at Chalet C114 – 115, and interior exhibition stand at the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge in Hall 1 from 22-26 July 2024.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World’s Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second year in a row.