DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, took part in this year’s Doha Forum, highlighting the airline’s commitment to sustainable growth, its strategic partnerships and focus on innovation with CNN anchor and correspondent, Ms. Julia Chatterley.

The 22nd edition of the Doha Forum was held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The Forum welcomed world leaders, policy-makers, and experts to discuss innovative solutions and action-oriented recommendations for globally critical challenges, including security and technological advancements.

The discussion with Engr. Al-Meer explored the impact of transformative investments, the navigation of complex geopolitical landscapes and seizing opportunities in emerging markets. Engr. Al-Meer shed light on one of his top priorities, Qatar Airways 2.0 which is focused on employee well-being and retention. He also discussed strategic partnerships from Africa to Australia, and the honour of being awarded the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2024 for the eighth time.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “I was proud to represent Qatar Airways at this year’s Doha Forum.”

“Our increasingly connected world has introduced unique challenges, but has also unearthed new opportunities for cross-cultural understanding, much to the benefit of the aviation industry. Qatar Airways has strong and strategic diplomatic ties across the world and is a key player on the global stage. The demand for our services has remained high during both peak and low travel seasons.”

He continued: “With our partnerships in the emerging markets in Africa, the Americas, and India, we have built on our strengths of agility and commitment to sustainable growth to prove time and time again that Qatar Airways remains resilient, nimble, and responsive to change. These qualities are essential for growth in a multi-lateral environment.”

“Owing to our new era of Qatar Airways 2.0, dedication to our workforce, and growing investments and partnerships, our airline serves as the optimal case study for thriving businesses in rapidly evolving landscapes.”

Delivering a record profit of $1.7 billion in the previous financial year, Qatar Airways continues to invest in the latest technologies, most recently as the first global airline to introduce Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet. The airline also acquired a 25 per cent stake in Southern Africa’s regional carrier, Airlink, and has been granted interim approval by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to acquire a minority 25 per cent equity stake in Virgin Australia as part of its dedication to global connectivity.