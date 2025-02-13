Cairo, Egypt – PwC Middle East successfully concluded its annual Tax and Legal roadshow in Egypt on the 13th of February 2025, bringing together a distinguished lineup of Tax Authority officials, Tax experts and business leaders. The seminar enabled attendees to explore the latest tax policy changes in Egypt, as PwC experts shared their insights on evolving compliance obligations and increasing data requirements, the benefits of using tax and legal technology, and other key tax and regulatory changes impacting businesses in the Middle East.

Under the theme “Connecting Experts, Creating Solutions” the seminar emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors. The event featured a high-profile opening panel discussion on Tax policy, Challenges and Opportunities, led by Sherif Elkilany, Vice Minister of Finance for Tax Policies.

Adding to leading insights, Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of Egypt Tax Authority, led an insightful panel discussion on Egypt’s evolving tax Landscape and compliance strategies. Other key technical sessions covered Transfer pricing and Compliance, and Business model reinvention. In-depth discussion was also spearheaded on the growing importance of connected tax compliance in today’s regulatory landscape.

Sherif Shawki, Middle East TLS Clients and Markets Leader at PWC Middle East, and Kuwait and Egypt Country Tax Leader, highlighted the event’s significance: “This seminar provided a unique platform for business leaders and policymakers to explore the evolving tax and legal landscape. With increasing data requirements and the growing importance of connected tax compliance, business model reinvention is essential to stay competitive and compliant. At PwC, we are committed to equipping organizations with the insights and tools needed to successfully navigate these regulatory and technological shifts.”

Maged EzzEldeen, Egypt Country Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, add: “Egypt’s ongoing economic reforms demand that businesses stay ahead of regulatory developments. This event reinforced our commitment to fostering constructive dialogue, providing strategic insights, and ensuring that businesses are aligned with new tax policies.”

As the concluding stop on PwC Middle East’s regional TLS seminar series, which engaged over 5,000 clients across nine cities, the Egypt Seminar underscored PwC’s role as a thought leader in the evolving tax and legal landscape. With an expanding regulatory framework and rapid advancements in compliance technology, PwC Middle East remains dedicated to helping businesses mitigate risks, drive sustainable growth and capitalize on emerging opportunities.